Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bank of Japan : Timetable and Schedule of U.S. Dollar Funds-Supplying Operations 

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/31/2019 | 04:24am EDT

May 31, 2019

Bank of Japan

Financial Markets Department

Timetable and Schedule of U.S. Dollar Funds-Supplying Operations

The Bank of Japan will conduct auctions for the U.S. dollar funds-supplying operations on the following dates.

  • The Bank will announce auction schedule when decided.

1. Operational timetable

Auction announcement

10:40 am JST

Bid submission cut off time

11:30 am JST

Notification of respective result

Around 11:45 am JST

to counterparties

Publication of result

Around 11:45 am JST

2. Auction schedule (Auctions on August 6, 2019 and onward are added)

Auction and

Exercise

Repayment

Auction

publication of result

Term

Loan rate

(EST)

(EST)

amount

(JST)

June 4, 2019

June 6, 2019

June 13, 2019

7 days

Fixed rate

Unlimited (Note)

June 11, 2019

June 13, 2019

June 20, 2019

7 days

Fixed rate

Unlimited (Note)

June 18, 2019

June 20, 2019

June 27, 2019

7 days

Fixed rate

Unlimited (Note)

June 25, 2019

June 27, 2019

July 5, 2019

8 days

Fixed rate

Unlimited (Note)

July 2, 2019

July 5, 2019

July 11, 2019

6 days

Fixed rate

Unlimited (Note)

July 9, 2019

July 11, 2019

July 18, 2019

7 days

Fixed rate

Unlimited (Note)

July 16, 2019

July 18, 2019

July 25, 2019

7 days

Fixed rate

Unlimited (Note)

July 23, 2019

July 25, 2019

August 1, 2019

7 days

Fixed rate

Unlimited (Note)

July 30, 2019

August 1, 2019

August 8, 2019

7 days

Fixed rate

Unlimited (Note)

August 6, 2019

August 8, 2019

August 15, 2019

7 days

Fixed rate

Unlimited (Note)

August 13, 2019

August 15, 2019

August 22, 2019

7 days

Fixed rate

Unlimited (Note)

August 20, 2019

August 22, 2019

August 29, 2019

7 days

Fixed rate

Unlimited (Note)

August 27, 2019

August 29, 2019

September 6, 2019

8 days

Fixed rate

Unlimited (Note)

(Note) Unlimited amount against pooled collateral.

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 08:23:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:09aNOVOROSSIYSKIY MORSKOY TORGOVYI PORT : NCSP Group Consolidated Financial Results for Q1 2019
PU
05:09aNEODECORTECH S P A : - Launch of buyback programme
PU
05:09aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Eversource Energy Prices Public Offering of 15.6M Common Shares @$72.50/Share
PU
05:09aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Myovant Sciences Prices 15.15M Share Public Offering of Common Shares @$8.25/Share
PU
05:05aBURCON NUTRASCIENCE : to Present at 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational Conference, June 4-5, 2019
EQ
05:04aTECHSTEP : Mandatory notification of transfer and large shareholdings
PU
05:04aLUCECO : Employee Benefit Trust Share Purchase
PU
05:04aSIHUAN PHARMACEUTICAL : Poll Results of the Annual General Meeting Held on 31 May 2019 and Dividend Payment
PU
05:01aBILLERUDKORSNÄS : BillerudKorsnäs has completed the acquisition of Bergvik Skog Öst
AQ
05:01aDr. Andy Khawaja of Allied Wallet Guides Young Executives in Forbes
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BLACKROCK INC : BLACKROCK : Inflatable angry emoji looms over Facebook annual meeting as users vent frustratio..
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : HARD FOR XI, TRUMP TO MAKE PROGRESS ON TRADE: former China central bank chief
3Oil drops 1%, set for biggest monthly fall since November as trade wars spreads
4UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC : UBER TECHNOLOGIES : loses $1bn in first quarterly post-float result
5KHIRON LIFE SCIENCES CORP : KHIRON LIFE SCIENCES : Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About