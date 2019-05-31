|
Bank of Japan : Timetable and Schedule of U.S. Dollar Funds-Supplying Operations
05/31/2019 | 04:24am EDT
May 31, 2019
Bank of Japan
Financial Markets Department
Timetable and Schedule of U.S. Dollar Funds-Supplying Operations
The Bank of Japan will conduct auctions for the U.S. dollar funds-supplying operations on the following dates.
-
The Bank will announce auction schedule when decided.
1. Operational timetable
|
Auction announcement
|
10:40 am JST
|
|
|
Bid submission cut off time
|
11:30 am JST
|
|
|
Notification of respective result
|
Around 11:45 am JST
|
to counterparties
|
|
|
|
Publication of result
|
Around 11:45 am JST
|
|
2. Auction schedule (Auctions on August 6, 2019 and onward are added)
|
Auction and
|
Exercise
|
Repayment
|
|
|
Auction
|
publication of result
|
Term
|
Loan rate
|
(EST)
|
(EST)
|
amount
|
(JST)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 4, 2019
|
June 6, 2019
|
June 13, 2019
|
7 days
|
Fixed rate
|
Unlimited (Note)
|
June 11, 2019
|
June 13, 2019
|
June 20, 2019
|
7 days
|
Fixed rate
|
Unlimited (Note)
|
June 18, 2019
|
June 20, 2019
|
June 27, 2019
|
7 days
|
Fixed rate
|
Unlimited (Note)
|
June 25, 2019
|
June 27, 2019
|
July 5, 2019
|
8 days
|
Fixed rate
|
Unlimited (Note)
|
July 2, 2019
|
July 5, 2019
|
July 11, 2019
|
6 days
|
Fixed rate
|
Unlimited (Note)
|
July 9, 2019
|
July 11, 2019
|
July 18, 2019
|
7 days
|
Fixed rate
|
Unlimited (Note)
|
July 16, 2019
|
July 18, 2019
|
July 25, 2019
|
7 days
|
Fixed rate
|
Unlimited (Note)
|
July 23, 2019
|
July 25, 2019
|
August 1, 2019
|
7 days
|
Fixed rate
|
Unlimited (Note)
|
July 30, 2019
|
August 1, 2019
|
August 8, 2019
|
7 days
|
Fixed rate
|
Unlimited (Note)
|
August 6, 2019
|
August 8, 2019
|
August 15, 2019
|
7 days
|
Fixed rate
|
Unlimited (Note)
|
August 13, 2019
|
August 15, 2019
|
August 22, 2019
|
7 days
|
Fixed rate
|
Unlimited (Note)
|
August 20, 2019
|
August 22, 2019
|
August 29, 2019
|
7 days
|
Fixed rate
|
Unlimited (Note)
|
August 27, 2019
|
August 29, 2019
|
September 6, 2019
|
8 days
|
Fixed rate
|
Unlimited (Note)
(Note) Unlimited amount against pooled collateral.
Disclaimer
Bank of Japan published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 08:23:05 UTC
|
|