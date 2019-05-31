Bank of Japan : Timetable and Schedule of U.S. Dollar Funds-Supplying Operations 

May 31, 2019

Bank of Japan

Financial Markets Department

Timetable and Schedule of U.S. Dollar Funds-Supplying Operations

The Bank of Japan will conduct auctions for the U.S. dollar funds-supplying operations on the following dates.

The Bank will announce auction schedule when decided.

1. Operational timetable

Auction announcement 10:40 am JST Bid submission cut off time 11:30 am JST Notification of respective result Around 11:45 am JST to counterparties Publication of result Around 11:45 am JST

2. Auction schedule (Auctions on August 6, 2019 and onward are added)