Bank of Japan : Timetable and Schedule of U.S. Dollar Funds-Supplying Operations 

08/30/2019 | 04:21am EDT

August 30, 2019

Bank of Japan

Financial Markets Department

Timetable and Schedule of U.S. Dollar Funds-Supplying Operations

The Bank of Japan will conduct auctions for the U.S. dollar funds-supplying operations on the following dates.

  • The Bank will announce auction schedule when decided.

1. Operational timetable

Auction announcement

10:40 am JST

Bid submission cut off time

11:30 am JST

Notification of respective result

Around 11:45 am JST

to counterparties

Publication of result

Around 11:45 am JST

2. Auction schedule (Auctions on November 5, 2019 and onward are added)

Auction and

Exercise

Repayment

Auction

publication of result

Term

Loan rate

(EST)

(EST)

amount

(JST)

September 4, 2019

September 6, 2019

September 12, 2019

6 days

Fixed rate

Unlimited (Note)

September 10, 2019

September 12, 2019

September 19, 2019

7 days

Fixed rate

Unlimited (Note)

September 17, 2019

September 19, 2019

September 26, 2019

7 days

Fixed rate

Unlimited (Note)

September 24, 2019

September 26, 2019

October 3, 2019

7 days

Fixed rate

Unlimited (Note)

October 1, 2019

October 3, 2019

October 10, 2019

7 days

Fixed rate

Unlimited (Note)

October 8, 2019

October 10, 2019

October 18, 2019

8 days

Fixed rate

Unlimited (Note)

October 16, 2019

October 18, 2019

October 25, 2019

7 days

Fixed rate

Unlimited (Note)

October 23, 2019

October 25, 2019

October 31, 2019

6 days

Fixed rate

Unlimited (Note)

October 29, 2019

October 31, 2019

November 7, 2019

7 days

Fixed rate

Unlimited (Note)

November 5, 2019

November 7, 2019

November 15, 2019

8 days

Fixed rate

Unlimited (Note)

November 13, 2019

November 15, 2019

November 21, 2019

6 days

Fixed rate

Unlimited (Note)

November 19, 2019

November 21, 2019

November 29, 2019

8 days

Fixed rate

Unlimited (Note)

November 26, 2019

November 29, 2019

December 5, 2019

6 days

Fixed rate

Unlimited (Note)

(Note) Unlimited amount against pooled collateral.

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 08:20:06 UTC
