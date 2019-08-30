|
Bank of Japan : Timetable and Schedule of U.S. Dollar Funds-Supplying Operations
08/30/2019 | 04:21am EDT
August 30, 2019
Bank of Japan
Financial Markets Department
Timetable and Schedule of U.S. Dollar Funds-Supplying Operations
The Bank of Japan will conduct auctions for the U.S. dollar funds-supplying operations on the following dates.
The Bank will announce auction schedule when decided.
1. Operational timetable
|
Auction announcement
|
10:40 am JST
|
|
|
Bid submission cut off time
|
11:30 am JST
|
|
|
Notification of respective result
|
Around 11:45 am JST
|
to counterparties
|
|
|
|
Publication of result
|
Around 11:45 am JST
|
|
2. Auction schedule (Auctions on November 5, 2019 and onward are added)
|
Auction and
|
Exercise
|
Repayment
|
|
|
Auction
|
publication of result
|
Term
|
Loan rate
|
(EST)
|
(EST)
|
amount
|
(JST)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
September 4, 2019
|
September 6, 2019
|
September 12, 2019
|
6 days
|
Fixed rate
|
Unlimited (Note)
|
September 10, 2019
|
September 12, 2019
|
September 19, 2019
|
7 days
|
Fixed rate
|
Unlimited (Note)
|
September 17, 2019
|
September 19, 2019
|
September 26, 2019
|
7 days
|
Fixed rate
|
Unlimited (Note)
|
September 24, 2019
|
September 26, 2019
|
October 3, 2019
|
7 days
|
Fixed rate
|
Unlimited (Note)
|
October 1, 2019
|
October 3, 2019
|
October 10, 2019
|
7 days
|
Fixed rate
|
Unlimited (Note)
|
October 8, 2019
|
October 10, 2019
|
October 18, 2019
|
8 days
|
Fixed rate
|
Unlimited (Note)
|
October 16, 2019
|
October 18, 2019
|
October 25, 2019
|
7 days
|
Fixed rate
|
Unlimited (Note)
|
October 23, 2019
|
October 25, 2019
|
October 31, 2019
|
6 days
|
Fixed rate
|
Unlimited (Note)
|
October 29, 2019
|
October 31, 2019
|
November 7, 2019
|
7 days
|
Fixed rate
|
Unlimited (Note)
|
November 5, 2019
|
November 7, 2019
|
November 15, 2019
|
8 days
|
Fixed rate
|
Unlimited (Note)
|
November 13, 2019
|
November 15, 2019
|
November 21, 2019
|
6 days
|
Fixed rate
|
Unlimited (Note)
|
November 19, 2019
|
November 21, 2019
|
November 29, 2019
|
8 days
|
Fixed rate
|
Unlimited (Note)
|
November 26, 2019
|
November 29, 2019
|
December 5, 2019
|
6 days
|
Fixed rate
|
Unlimited (Note)
(Note) Unlimited amount against pooled collateral.
Disclaimer
