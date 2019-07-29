Bank of Japan keeps policy steady, warns of easing if price goal threatened

As expected, the BOJ maintained its short-term interest rate target at -0.1% and a pledge to guide 10-year government bond yields around 0%.

The BOJ also kept intact its forward guidance - or a pledge central banks make on future monetary policy - that commits to keeping current ultra-low interest rates "for an extended period of time, at least through around spring 2020."

The decision on maintaining its interest rate targets was made by a 7-2 vote, with board members Goushi Kataoka and Yutaka Harada dissenting.

BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m. (0630 GMT) to explain the decision.

In a quarterly review of its long-term projections, the BOJ cut its inflation forecast for the current fiscal year ending in March 2020 to 1.0% from 1.1% previously.

