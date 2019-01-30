Bank of Japan policymakers voiced concern over global economy - January summary

One member said the central bank also needs to monitor developments in Europe's manufacturing sector to measure whether the health of the global economy was deteriorating.

One member said the BOJ needs to pay close attention to how its massive quantitative easing was weighing on profits at regional banks.

At the January meeting, the BOJ cut its inflation forecasts but maintained its massive stimulus programme amid mounting risks from the U.S.-Sino trade war.

