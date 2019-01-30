Log in
Bank of Japan policymakers voiced concern over global economy - January summary

01/30/2019
Man riding bicycle rides past the Bank of Japan building in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan policymakers expressed concern about growing risks to global growth posed by a slowdown in China's economy due to trade friction with the United States, a summary of opinions at the bank's January rate review showed on Thursday.

One member said the central bank also needs to monitor developments in Europe's manufacturing sector to measure whether the health of the global economy was deteriorating.

One member said the BOJ needs to pay close attention to how its massive quantitative easing was weighing on profits at regional banks.

At the January meeting, the BOJ cut its inflation forecasts but maintained its massive stimulus programme amid mounting risks from the U.S.-Sino trade war.

(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

