Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Bank of Japan's Wakatabe says central bank ready to act as appropriate

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2019 | 04:39pm EDT
Deputy Governor at the Bank of Japan, Masazumi Wakatabe, speaks at a European Financial Forum event in Dublin

(Reuters) - Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Masazumi Wakatabe on Thursday said he expects global trade tensions to persist for quite some time and said the central bank will act as appropriate to boost the economy as needed.

Trade tensions are "hitting" all economies and Japan is not exempt, Wakatabe said. It is possible trade issues may not hurt Japan, he added, but the BOJ would move to a more accommodative stance if the risks grow.

"Overall the picture is one of downside risks and uncertainty, so we are quite aware we should deal with the situation," he said during a moderated discussion before the Japan Society in New York.

"We believe the negative interest rate policy is effective and has been helping," he said, but added later that policy makers would like to get out of that policy as soon as possible. "We don’t want lower-for-longer to become lower for forever."

Japan's negative interest rate policy was introduced in 2016.

His remarks come four weeks ahead of the BOJ's next policy meeting. The bank has signaled readiness to ease policy to address escalating global risks, including a slowdown in growth across developed economies and uncertainty arising from fractured trade relationships.

At its meeting last month, the BOJ kept its short-term rate target at -0.1% and pledged to guide 10-year Japanese government bond yields <JP10YT=RR> toward 0% under its yield-curve control policy, or YCC. With sovereign rates diving around the world as the growth outlook weakens, the BOJ has struggled to deliver on the YCC component of its policy, and 10-year JGB yields have drifted further into negative territory.

On Thursday they were quoted at around -0.19%; they have not been at 0% since the spring.

Last month, the government lowered its estimate for growth in the Japanese economy to an annualized rate of 1.3% in the second quarter, down from an earlier estimate of 1.8%. The downgrade helped intensify calls for the BOJ to offer more stimulus.

(Reporting by Dan Burns and Jonnelle Marte; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Leslie Adler)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:52pNORTH DAKOTA DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE DIVISION OF : Area Census Office Hosts Grand Opening
PU
04:51pFinancials Flat As Traders Hedge On Rate Views -- Financials Roundup
DJ
04:48pHealth Care Up Amid Strong Biotech IPOs -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
04:44pIndustrials Up, But Remain Lower On Week Amid Growth Concerns -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
04:43pDELISTING CHINESE FIRMS FROM U.S. EQUITIES WOULD DRIVE BUSINESS ELSEWHERE : NYSE head
RE
04:42pCiti says 10-year bull market "old, but not dead"
RE
04:42pGlobal stocks crawl up slightly as weak U.S. data spurs hopes of Fed rate cut
RE
04:42pIBT INTERNATIONAL BROTHERHOOD OF TEAMSTERS : Mass. Teamsters on Strike at Republic Services Extend Picket Lines to Seattle
PU
04:39pBank of Japan's Wakatabe says central bank ready to act as appropriate
RE
04:33pGlobal stocks crawl up slightly as weak U.S. data spurs hopes of Fed rate cut
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1STOXX EUROPE 600 : STOXX 600 : U.S. widens trade war with tariffs on European planes, cheese, whisky to punish..
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : Troubles with Tesla's automated parking feature summon safety regulators
3EXPLAINER: The jet subsidy row that threatens transatlantic trade war
4AIRBUS SE : Trump hails 'nice victory' on trade as EU whisky, wine makers left reeling
5INNATE PHARMA : INNATE PHARMA : announces publication of a review article in Nature

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group