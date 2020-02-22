Log in
Bank of Japan says it's ready to ease monetary policy, but economy recovering

02/22/2020 | 03:01am EST
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks at a news conference in Tokyo

The Bank of Japan is ready to ease monetary policy without hesitation, but there is no change in the central bank's view that the Japanese economy is recovering moderately, its governor, Haruhiko Kuroda, said on Saturday.

Japan's economy is unlikely to slump sharply despite uncertainty over the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, Kuroda said on the sidelines of a conference in Riyadh.

Finance leaders of the world's 20 largest economies have gathered in Riyadh this weekend to discuss economic policies and the impact of the virus on global economic growth.

Japan ranks second in the world after China for the number of confirmed virus cases because of an outbreak on a cruise ship.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Writing by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Pravin Char)

