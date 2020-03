"If it takes long to contain the virus, that could have a severe impact on the economy," Kuroda told parliament.

Finance Minister Taro Aso told the same parliament committee that the government must take "various, bold" steps to support the economy. But he said there was no plan now to cut Japan's sales tax hike to zero, as proposed by some lawmakers.

