Bank of Jinzhou : (1) PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION; (2) PROPOSED ELECTIO..
09/29/2019 | 08:03am EDT
錦 州 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司
Bank of Jinzhou Co., Ltd.*
(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 0416)
(Stock Code of Preference Shares: 4615)
(1) PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION;
-
-
PROPOSED ELECTION OF DIRECTORS FOR THE SIXTH SESSION OF THE BOARD;
-
PROPOSED ELECTION OF SUPERVISORS FOR THE SIXTH SESSION OF THE SUPERVISORY COMMITTEE;
-
-
PROPOSED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF DOMESTIC SHARES, RELEVANT AUTHORIZATION MATTERS AND CONSEQUENTIAL
AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION; AND
-
PROPOSED ADOPTION OF THE AUTHORIZATION PLANS FOR WRITE-OFFS OF BAD DEBTS
References are made to the circular of the Bank dated 6 September 2019 ("Original Circular") and notices of the Bank dated 3 September 2019 ("Notices") in relation to the AGM and the Class Meetings to be held on Friday, 18 October 2019.
In accordance with relevant laws and regulations and the Articles of Association, the Board has considered and approved the following interim proposals put forward by a Shareholder who holds more than 3% of the total equity interests in the Bank, to be proposed at the AGM and/or the Class Meetings (as the case may be) for the Shareholders' consideration and approval:
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
In accordance with provisions of the Company Law of the PRC and other relevant laws, rules and regulations and the actual situation of the Bank, a Shareholder who holds more than 3% of the total equity interests in the Bank has proposed and the
Board has approved certain amendments to the current Articles of Association, details of which will be set out in the supplemental circular in relation to the AGM and the Class Meetings to be despatched to the Shareholders in due course.
The proposed amendments to the Articles of Association are subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the AGM by way of a special resolution and will be effective upon approvals by the Shareholders and the relevant regulatory authorities.
PROPOSED ELECTION OF DIRECTORS FOR THE SIXTH SESSION OF THE
BOARD
In view of the changes in the shareholding structure of the Bank, a Shareholder who holds more than 3% of the total equity interests in the Bank has proposed and the Board has approved the early retirement of the fifth session of the Board before its expiration to ensure that the future operation and development of the Bank will be in the interests of the Shareholders and the Bank as a whole. Pursuant to the Company Law of the PRC and the Articles of Association, the sixth session of the Board shall consist of 15 Directors, including five independent non-executive Directors, with terms of office of three years.
The Board is pleased to announce the nomination for election of the Directors as follows:
-
each of Mr. Wei Xuekun, Mr. Guo Wenfeng, Mr. Kang Jun, Mr. Yang Weihua and Mr. Yu Jun as an executive Director candidate of the sixth session of the Board;
-
each of Mr. Zhao Chuanxin, Ms. Ning Jie, Ms. Gu Jihong, Mr. Lyu Fei and Mr. Luo Nan as a non-executive Director candidate of the sixth session of the Board; and
-
each of Mr. Xiao Geng, Mr. Xie Taifeng, Mr. Wu Jun, Mr. Wang Xiongyuan and Mr. Su Mingzheng as an independent non-executive Director candidate of the sixth session of the Board.
The above election will be proposed at the AGM and will take effect upon approval of qualifications by relevant regulatory authorities. All of the Directors of the fifth session of the Board shall continue to perform their duties as Directors until the sixth session of the Board starts to perform duties normally in accordance with relevant laws, rules and regulations.
The biographical details of the above proposed Director candidates for election are set out as follows:
Executive Directors
Mr. WEI Xuekun (魏學坤), aged 56, has been the secretary of the party committee of the Bank since August 2019.
Mr. Wei Xuekun has over 36 years of experience in the banking industry. He successively served as various positions such as the office secretary, vice office chair, office chair and the president and the party committee secretary of Zunyi branch under the Guizhou branch of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (中 國工商銀行) ("ICBC") from March 1985 to March 2000. From March 2000 to February 2009, he successively held various positions in China Huarong Asset Management Co., Ltd. (中國華融資產管理股份有限公司), which is listed on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 2799), including the general manager of research and development department, the general manager of operation and development department, the general manager of business development department and the general manager of Jinan office. From February 2009 to January 2014, he served as the vice general manager of credit management department of ICBC headquarter. From January 2014 to February 2015, he served as the vice general manager of credit and investment management department and the general manager of the credit supervision center of ICBC headquarter. From February 2015 to August 2019, he served as the general manager of credit and investment management department of ICBC headquarter.
Mr. Wei Xuekun obtained a bachelor's degree of economics in Southwestern University of Finance and Economics (西南財經大學) in Sichuan, the PRC in July 1983 and has the title of vice researcher.
Mr. GUO Wenfeng (郭文峰), aged 47, has been the vice secretary of the party committee and the president of the Bank since August 2019.
Mr. Guo Wenfeng has over 25 years of experience in the banking industry. Since August 1993, Mr. Guo Wenfeng has successively held various positions at ICBC Liaoning branch. From June 2002 to December 2010, he successively served as the vice general manager and vice general manager (chairing the work) of the capital operation department, the vice general manager (chairing the work) and the general manager of the assets and liabilities management department of ICBC Liaoning branch. He worked successively as the party committee secretary and president of Chaoyang branch of ICBC Liaoning branch from December 2010 to March 2016, as the party committee secretary and president of Panjin branch of ICBC Liaoning branch from March 2016 to January 2017, and as the party committee secretary and vice president of ICBC Liaoning branch from December 2016 to August 2019.
Mr. Guo Wenfeng obtained a master's degree of business administration (international course) in November 2011 from the University of Hong Kong and has the title of senior economist.
Mr. KANG Jun (康軍), aged 50, has been a party committee member and the vice president of the Bank since August 2019.
Mr. Kang Jun successively served as vice chair clerk of the international business division, vice general manager of the international business department and vice general manager (chairing the work) of international business department of ICBC Liaoning branch from June 1999 to October 2006. He served as the vice general manager of the corporate business department and the general manager of international business department of ICBC Liaoning branch from October 2006 to December 2012. From December 2012 to March 2018, he served as party committee member of the operation department of ICBC Liaoning branch. From March 2013 to March 2018, he also served as vice general manager of the operation department of ICBC Liaoning branch. From March 2018 to August 2019, he served as the party committee member and vice president of Shenyang branch of ICBC Liaoning branch.
Mr. Kang Jun obtained a master's degree of business administration from the University of Hong Kong in August 2011 and has the title of senior economist.
Mr. YANG Weihua (楊衛華), aged 51, has been a party committee member and the vice president of the Bank since August 2019.
From January 1993 to August 1999, Mr. Yang Weihua worked in Liaoning branch of China Construction Bank Co., Ltd. (中國建設銀行股份有限公司) with various positions including the chief of computer section under business department and the chief of operation section under technology division. From August 1999 to January 2010, he worked in the Shenyang office of China Cinda Asset Management Co., Ltd. (中國信達資產管理股份有限公司) ("China Cinda"), which is listed on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 1359), under various departments including manager of integrate management department, senior manager of capital finance department, and senior manager of Dalian business department under Shenyang office of China Cinda. He successively served as a party committee member and chair assistant of the Harbin office of China Cinda from January 2010 to July 2010, as assistant to the general manager, a party committee member, vice secretary of discipline inspection commission, the vice general manager and the secretary of discipline inspection commission of Heilongjiang branch of China Cinda from July 2010 to September 2014 and as the vice general manager, a party committee member and the secretary of discipline inspection commission of Liaoning branch of China Cinda from September 2014 to August 2019.
Mr. Yang Weihua obtained a master's degree of business administration from Northeastern University (東北大學) in Liaoning, the PRC in September 2003 and has the title of senior engineer.
Mr. YU Jun (余軍), aged 49, has been a party committee member, the chief financial officer and the head of finance of the Bank since August 2019.
Since December 1988, Mr. Yu Jun has held various positions in ICBC. He successively served as the vice chief and chief of the No. 1 finance section of planning finance division under the business department and the chief and deputy director of the finance management section of ICBC Jiangsu branch from November 1999 to November 2006. He successively served as the vice general manager of the finance and accounting division under the business department and the general secretary of supervisory committee of centralized procurement of ICBC Jiangsu branch from November 2006 to May 2012, as the chief of the taxation matters management division of the headquarter of ICBC from May 2012 to December 2017 and as the vice party committee secretary (grassroots service) of ICBC Ma'anshan branch in Anhui from December 2017 to August 2019. He also served as the vice president of ICBC Ma'anshan branch in Anhui from February 2018 to August 2019.
Mr. Yu Jun graduated from the Jiangsu Provincial Party School of the Communist Party of China (中共江蘇省委黨校) in Jiangsu, the PRC with the major of finance in December 2003. He obtained a bachelor's degree of economics from Beijing Normal University (北京師範大學) in Beijing, the PRC in June 2018. He also obtained the Certificate of Cambridge Senior Financial Management and Commercial Management (劍橋高級金融管理及商務管理證書) in November 2018 and has the title of economist.
Non-executive Directors
Mr. ZHAO Chuanxin (趙傳新), aged 54, has been the vice general manager of the assets and liabilities management department of ICBC since May 2016.
Mr. Zhao Chuanxin served as the head of the capital department of ICBC Hancheng branch from October 1997 to March 2000. From March 2000 to September 2005, he successively served as the vice chief and chief of the foreign exchange capital management division under the international business department of ICBC. From September 2005 to June 2006, he served as the vice general manager of the international business department of ICBC. From June 2006 to May 2016, he served as the vice general manager of the financial market department of ICBC.
Mr. Zhao Chuanxin obtained a bachelor's degree of economics from Nankai University (南開大學) in Tianjin, the PRC in July 1988. He obtained a master's
