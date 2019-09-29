Bank of Jinzhou : (1) PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION; (2) PROPOSED ELECTIO..

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

錦 州 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司

Bank of Jinzhou Co., Ltd.*

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 0416)

(Stock Code of Preference Shares: 4615)

(1) PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION;

PROPOSED ELECTION OF DIRECTORS FOR THE SIXTH SESSION OF THE BOARD; PROPOSED ELECTION OF SUPERVISORS FOR THE SIXTH SESSION OF THE SUPERVISORY COMMITTEE; PROPOSED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF DOMESTIC SHARES, RELEVANT AUTHORIZATION MATTERS AND CONSEQUENTIAL

AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION; AND

PROPOSED ADOPTION OF THE AUTHORIZATION PLANS FOR WRITE-OFFS OF BAD DEBTS

References are made to the circular of the Bank dated 6 September 2019 ("Original Circular") and notices of the Bank dated 3 September 2019 ("Notices") in relation to the AGM and the Class Meetings to be held on Friday, 18 October 2019.

In accordance with relevant laws and regulations and the Articles of Association, the Board has considered and approved the following interim proposals put forward by a Shareholder who holds more than 3% of the total equity interests in the Bank, to be proposed at the AGM and/or the Class Meetings (as the case may be) for the Shareholders' consideration and approval:

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

In accordance with provisions of the Company Law of the PRC and other relevant laws, rules and regulations and the actual situation of the Bank, a Shareholder who holds more than 3% of the total equity interests in the Bank has proposed and the