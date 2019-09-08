Log in
Bank of Jinzhou : 2018 ANNUAL REPORT

09/08/2019 | 06:12am EDT
  • Bank of Jinzhou Co., Ltd. is not an authorized institution within the meaning of the Banking Ordinance (Chapter 155 of the Laws of Hong Kong), not subject to the supervision of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and not authorized to carry on banking and/or deposit-taking business in Hong Kong.

CONTENTS

2

Definitions

4

Chapter 1 Company Profile

7

Chapter 2 Financial Highlights

10

Chapter 3 Management Discussion and Analysis

69

Chapter 4 Changes in Ordinary Shares and

Particulars of Shareholders

78

Chapter 5 Particulars of Offshore Preference Shares

81Chapter 6 Directors, Supervisors, Senior Management, Employees and Organizations

101

Chapter 7 Corporate Governance Report

124

Chapter 8

Directors' Report

135

Chapter 9

Supervisors' Report

138

Chapter 10 Social Responsibility Report

140

Chapter 11 Internal Control and Internal Audit

144

Chapter 12

Important Events

149

Chapter 13 Independent Auditor's Report

162

Chapter 14 Financial Statements

314

Chapter 15 Unaudited Supplementary

Financial Information

Bank of Jinzhou Co., Ltd.

2018 Annual Report

1

DEFINITIONS

In this annual report, unless the context otherwise requires, the following terms shall have the meanings set out below:

"Articles of Association"

the articles of association of the Bank, as amended from time to time

"Bank", "Bank of Jinzhou" or "Group"

Bank of Jinzhou Co., Ltd. (錦州銀行股份有限公司), a joint stock company incorporated

in the PRC on 22 January 1997 with limited liability in accordance with PRC laws and,

unless the context requires otherwise, its subsidiaries, branches, sub-branches and special

institutions

"Board" or "Board of Directors"

the board of Directors

"Board of Supervisors"

the board of Supervisors

"CBIRC"

China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, which was formed after duty

restructuring of China Banking Regulatory Commission (the "CBRC") and China

Insurance Regulatory Commission

"former CBRC Liaoning Bureau"

the former China Banking Regulatory Commission Liaoning Bureau (中國銀行業監督

管理委員會遼寧監管局), now renamed as China Banking and Insurance Regulatory

Commission Liaoning Bureau (中國銀行保險監督管理委員會遼寧監管局) ("CBIRC

Liaoning Regulatory Bureau")

"CSRC"

China Securities Regulatory Commission

"Director(s)"

the director(s) of the Bank

"Domestic Share(s)"

the ordinary share(s) issued by the Bank in the PRC, with a nominal value of RMB1.00

each, which are subscribed for and fully paid up in Renminbi

"H Share(s)"

the ordinary share(s) in the share capital of the Bank, with a nominal value of RMB1.00

each, which are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange

"HK$" or "HK dollars"

the lawful currency of Hong Kong

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC

"Hong Kong Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, as

amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time

2

Bank of Jinzhou Co., Ltd.

2018 Annual Report

DEFINITIONS

"Offshore Preference Share(s)"

offshore preference share(s) in the preference share capital of the Bank, with a nominal

value of RMB100 each, which are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and traded in

US dollars (stock code: 4615)

"PBOC"

the People's Bank of China (中國人民銀行)

"PRC" or "China"

the People's Republic of China, but for the purposes of this annual report only,

excluding the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC, the Macau Special

Administrative Region of the PRC and Taiwan

"Reporting Period"

the year ended 31 December 2018

"RMB" or "Renminbi"

Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC

"SFO"

the Securities and Futures Ordinance, Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong, as

amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time

"Shareholder(s)"

the holder(s) of the share(s) of the Bank

"Share(s)" or "Ordinary Share(s)"

the Domestic Share(s) and the H Share(s) of the Bank, excluding the Offshore Preference

Share(s)

"Supervisor(s)"

the supervisor(s) of the Bank

"US$" or "US dollars"

the lawful currency of the United States of America

Bank of Jinzhou Co., Ltd.

2018 Annual Report

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bank of Jinzhou Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2019 10:11:08 UTC
