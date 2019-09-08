Bank of Jinzhou : 2018 ANNUAL REPORT

DEFINITIONS

In this annual report, unless the context otherwise requires, the following terms shall have the meanings set out below:

"Articles of Association" the articles of association of the Bank, as amended from time to time

"Bank", "Bank of Jinzhou" or "Group" Bank of Jinzhou Co., Ltd. (錦州銀行股份有限公司), a joint stock company incorporated

in the PRC on 22 January 1997 with limited liability in accordance with PRC laws and,

unless the context requires otherwise, its subsidiaries, branches, sub-branches and special

institutions

"Board" or "Board of Directors" the board of Directors

"Board of Supervisors" the board of Supervisors

"CBIRC" China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, which was formed after duty

restructuring of China Banking Regulatory Commission (the "CBRC") and China

Insurance Regulatory Commission

"former CBRC Liaoning Bureau" the former China Banking Regulatory Commission Liaoning Bureau (中國銀行業監督

管理委員會遼寧監管局), now renamed as China Banking and Insurance Regulatory

Commission Liaoning Bureau (中國銀行保險監督管理委員會遼寧監管局) ("CBIRC

Liaoning Regulatory Bureau")

"CSRC" China Securities Regulatory Commission

"Director(s)" the director(s) of the Bank

"Domestic Share(s)" the ordinary share(s) issued by the Bank in the PRC, with a nominal value of RMB1.00

each, which are subscribed for and fully paid up in Renminbi

"H Share(s)" the ordinary share(s) in the share capital of the Bank, with a nominal value of RMB1.00

each, which are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange

"HK$" or "HK dollars" the lawful currency of Hong Kong

"Hong Kong" the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC

"Hong Kong Stock Exchange" The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

"Listing Rules" the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, as