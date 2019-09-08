Bank of Jinzhou : 2018 ANNUAL REPORT; DIRECTORS REPORT; SUPERVISORS REPORT; APPRAISAL REPORT O..

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult a stockbroker or other registered dealer in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in Bank of Jinzhou Co., Ltd.*, you should at once hand this circular, together with the accompanying form of proxy to the purchaser or the transferee, or to the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

錦州銀行股 份有限公司

Bank of Jinzhou Co., Ltd.*

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 0416)

(Stock Code of Preference Shares: 4615)

2018 ANNUAL REPORT; REPORT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR THE YEAR 2018; REPORT OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS FOR THE YEAR 2018; APPRAISAL REPORT ON DIRECTORS' PERFORMANCE OF DUTIES IN 2018; APPRAISAL REPORT ON SUPERVISORS' PERFORMANCE OF DUTIES IN 2018; FINAL FINANCIAL ACCOUNTS FOR THE YEAR 2018 AND FINANCIAL BUDGET PLAN FOR THE YEAR 2019; PROFIT DISTRIBUTION PLAN FOR THE YEAR 2018; DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION PLAN OF THE OFFSHORE PREFERENCE SHARES FOR THE YEAR 2018; RE-APPOINTMENT OF AUDITORS;

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE RULES FOR EQUITY MANAGEMENT; GENERAL MANDATE TO ISSUE NEW SHARES; AND NOTICES OF AGM AND CLASS MEETINGS

Notices convening the AGM and the Class Meetings to be held at the meeting room of 34th Floor, No. 68 Keji Road, Jinzhou City, Liaoning Province, the PRC on Friday, 18 October 2019 are set out on pages 12 to 19 of this circular. Forms of proxy for use at the AGM and the Class Meetings are also enclosed with this circular. If you intend to attend the AGM and/or the Class Meetings by proxy, you are required to complete and return the enclosed form(s) of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon to the H share registrar of the Bank, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong (in respect of H Shares), or to the Bank's registered office in the PRC at No. 68 Keji Road, Jinzhou City, Liaoning Province, the PRC (in respect of Domestic Shares) as soon as possible but in any event by not later than 24 hours before the time appointed for holding of the relevant meeting(s) (i.e. by Thursday, 17 October 2019 at 9:30 a.m.) or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the form(s) of proxy shall not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the relevant meeting(s) or any adjourned meeting(s) should you so wish.