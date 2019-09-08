Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bank of Jinzhou : 2018 ANNUAL REPORT; DIRECTORS REPORT; SUPERVISORS REPORT; APPRAISAL REPORT O..

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/08/2019 | 08:27am EDT

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult a stockbroker or other registered dealer in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in Bank of Jinzhou Co., Ltd.*, you should at once hand this circular, together with the accompanying form of proxy to the purchaser or the transferee, or to the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

錦州銀行股 份有限公司

Bank of Jinzhou Co., Ltd.*

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 0416)

(Stock Code of Preference Shares: 4615)

    1. 2018 ANNUAL REPORT;
  2. REPORT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR THE YEAR 2018;
  3. REPORT OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS FOR THE YEAR 2018;
  4. APPRAISAL REPORT ON DIRECTORS' PERFORMANCE OF DUTIES IN 2018;
  5. APPRAISAL REPORT ON SUPERVISORS' PERFORMANCE OF DUTIES IN 2018;
  6. FINAL FINANCIAL ACCOUNTS FOR THE YEAR 2018 AND FINANCIAL BUDGET PLAN FOR THE YEAR 2019;
  7. PROFIT DISTRIBUTION PLAN FOR THE YEAR 2018;
  8. DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION PLAN OF THE OFFSHORE PREFERENCE SHARES FOR THE YEAR 2018;
    1. RE-APPOINTMENTOF AUDITORS;
  1. PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE RULES FOR EQUITY MANAGEMENT;
    1. GENERAL MANDATE TO ISSUE NEW SHARES; AND
    2. NOTICES OF AGM AND CLASS MEETINGS

Notices convening the AGM and the Class Meetings to be held at the meeting room of 34th Floor, No. 68 Keji Road, Jinzhou City, Liaoning Province, the PRC on Friday, 18 October 2019 are set out on pages 12 to 19 of this circular. Forms of proxy for use at the AGM and the Class Meetings are also enclosed with this circular. If you intend to attend the AGM and/or the Class Meetings by proxy, you are required to complete and return the enclosed form(s) of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon to the H share registrar of the Bank, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong (in respect of H Shares), or to the Bank's registered office in the PRC at No. 68 Keji Road, Jinzhou City, Liaoning Province, the PRC (in respect of Domestic Shares) as soon as possible but in any event by not later than 24 hours before the time appointed for holding of the relevant meeting(s) (i.e. by Thursday, 17 October 2019 at 9:30 a.m.) or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the form(s) of proxy shall not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the relevant meeting(s) or any adjourned meeting(s) should you so wish.

  • Bank of Jinzhou Co., Ltd. is not an authorized institution within the meaning of the Banking Ordinance (Chapter 155 of the Laws of Hong Kong), not subject to the supervision of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and not authorized to carry on banking and/or deposit-taking business in Hong Kong.

6 September 2019

CONTENTS

Page

DEFINITIONS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1

LETTER FROM THE BOARD . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3

APPENDIX I - PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE RULES

FOR EQUITY MANAGEMENT . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

11

NOTICE OF AGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

12

NOTICE OF DOMESTIC SHAREHOLDERS' CLASS MEETING . . . . . . . . . . . .

16

NOTICE OF H SHAREHOLDERS' CLASS MEETING . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

18

- i -

DEFINITIONS

In this circular, the following expressions have the meanings set out below unless the context requires otherwise.

"2018 Annual Report"

the annual report of the Bank for the financial year ended

31 December 2018

"AGM"

the annual general meeting of the Bank to be held at the

meeting room of 34th Floor, No. 68 Keji Road, Jinzhou

City, Liaoning Province, the PRC at 9:30 a.m. on Friday,

18 October 2019 or any adjournment thereof

"Articles of Association"

the articles of association of the Bank, as amended from

time to time

"Bank"

Bank of Jinzhou Co., Ltd.* (錦州銀行股份有限公司), a

joint stock company incorporated in the PRC with limited

liability, whose H Shares are listed on the Main Board of

the Stock Exchange

"Board"

the board of Directors

"Chairman"

the chairman of the Board

"Class Meeting(s)"

the H Shareholders' Class Meeting and/or the Domestic

Shareholders' Class Meeting

"Director(s)"

the director(s) of the Bank

"Domestic Share(s)"

the ordinary share(s) in the capital of the Bank with a

nominal value of RMB1.00 each, which are subscribed

for or credited as paid up in Renminbi by PRC nationals

and/or PRC corporate entities

"Domestic Shareholder(s)"

the holder(s) of Domestic Shares

"Domestic Shareholders' Class

the class meeting of the holders of Domestic Shares to be

Meeting"

convened and held on Friday, 18 October 2019

immediately after the conclusion of the AGM to be held

on the same date at the same place or any adjournment

thereof

"Group"

the Bank and its subsidiaries

- 1 -

DEFINITIONS

"H Share(s)"

the ordinary share(s) in the capital of the Bank with a

nominal value of RMB1.00 each, which are subscribed

for and traded in Hong Kong dollars and listed on the

Stock Exchange

"H Shareholders' Class Meeting"

the class meeting of the holders of H Shares to be

convened and held on Friday, 18 October 2019

immediately after the conclusion of the Domestic

Shareholders' Class Meeting to be held on the same date

at the same place or any adjournment thereof

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the

PRC

"Latest Practicable Date"

3 September 2019, being the latest practicable date prior

to the printing of this circular for the purpose of

ascertaining certain information contained herein

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the

Stock Exchange, as amended, supplemented or otherwise

modified from time to time

"Offshore Preference Shares"

the US$1,496,000,000 5.50% non-cumulative perpetual

offshore preference shares issued by the Bank on 27

October 2017 and listed on the Stock Exchange (stock

code: 4615)

"Ordinary Share(s)" or "Share(s)"

the Domestic Share(s) and/or the H Share(s), excluding

the Offshore Preference Shares

"Ordinary Shareholder(s)" or

the holder(s) of Ordinary Share(s)

"Shareholder(s)"

"PRC"

the People's Republic of China, for the purpose of this

circular, excluding Hong Kong, the Macau Special

Administrative Region of the PRC and Taiwan

"RMB"

Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC

"Rules for Equity Management"

the rules for the equity management of the Bank

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

  • Bank of Jinzhou Co., Ltd. is not an authorized institution within the meaning of the Banking Ordinance (Chapter 155 of the Laws of Hong Kong), not subject to the supervision of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and not authorized to carry on banking and/or deposit-taking business in Hong Kong.

- 2 -

LETTER FROM THE BOARD

錦州銀行股 份有限公司

Bank of Jinzhou Co., Ltd.*

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 0416)

(Stock Code of Preference Shares: 4615)

Executive Directors:

Registered office:

ZHANG Wei

No. 68 Keji Road

HUO Lingbo

Jinzhou City

WANG Jing

Liaoning Province

SUN Jing

The PRC

WANG Xiaoyu

Principal place of business

Non-executive Directors:

in Hong Kong:

LIU Hong

40th Floor, Sunlight Tower

GU Jie

No. 248 Queen's Road East

MENG Xiao

Wan Chai

LI Dongjun

Hong Kong

TANG Fang

Independent non-executive Directors:

CHOON Yew Khee

LIN Yanjun

CHANG Peng'ao

PENG Taoying

TAN Ying

6 September 2019

To the Shareholders,

Dear Sir/Madam,

    1. 2018 ANNUAL REPORT;
  2. REPORT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR THE YEAR 2018;
  3. REPORT OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS FOR THE YEAR 2018;
  4. APPRAISAL REPORT ON DIRECTORS' PERFORMANCE OF DUTIES IN 2018;
  5. APPRAISAL REPORT ON SUPERVISORS' PERFORMANCE OF DUTIES IN 2018;
  6. FINAL FINANCIAL ACCOUNTS FOR THE YEAR 2018 AND FINANCIAL BUDGET PLAN FOR THE YEAR 2019;
  7. PROFIT DISTRIBUTION PLAN FOR THE YEAR 2018;
  8. DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION PLAN OF THE OFFSHORE PREFERENCE SHARES FOR THE YEAR 2018;
    1. RE-APPOINTMENTOF AUDITORS;
  1. PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE RULES FOR EQUITY MANAGEMENT;
    1. GENERAL MANDATE TO ISSUE NEW SHARES; AND
    2. NOTICES OF AGM AND CLASS MEETINGS

- 3 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bank of Jinzhou Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2019 12:26:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:58aHIROTO SAIKAWA : Nikkei
RE
09:49aKOREA ELECTRIC POWER : S. Korea working to recover from damage caused by Typhoon Lingling
AQ
09:47aSINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG : order intake still delayed - redemption of the annual forecast for sales and earnings
PU
09:41aDORIAN INDUSTRY INSURED LOSSES SEEN IN SEVERAL BILLIONS OF DOLLARS : Munich Re
RE
09:41aU.S. will sanction whoever purchases Iran's oil, no waivers will be restored - official
RE
09:37aEGYPTIAN FINANCIAL HERMES : EFG Hermes successfully concludes advisory on the follow-on sale of 8.4% of Ibnsina Pharma S.A.E's shares on the Egyptian Stock Exchange
PU
09:27aMUNICH RE : new digital solutions in risk analysis and claims settlement
PU
09:15aBusinesses Across the Board Scramble to Comply With California Data-Privacy Law
DJ
09:12aEQUINOR : We will clean up the Bahamas oil spill
PU
08:36aCHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : Justices tuning in to cable television civil rights lawsuit
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ECA : ECA : equips Shanghai University...
2NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP : Manufacturers Cut Spending as Trade War Dents Confidence
3China August soybean imports jump nearly 10% as cargoes arrive after delay
4As U.S. Cracks Down on Iran's Oil Sales, It Calls Out an Ally
5HELLENIC PETROLEUM SA : HELLENIC PETROLEUM : Greek PM outlines tax cuts in 2020, promises reforms

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group