Bank of Jinzhou : 2018 ANNUAL REPORT; DIRECTORS REPORT; SUPERVISORS REPORT; APPRAISAL REPORT O..
09/08/2019 | 08:27am EDT
錦州銀行股 份有限公司
Bank of Jinzhou Co., Ltd.*
(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 0416)
(Stock Code of Preference Shares: 4615)
REPORT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR THE YEAR 2018;
REPORT OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS FOR THE YEAR 2018;
APPRAISAL REPORT ON DIRECTORS' PERFORMANCE OF DUTIES IN 2018;
APPRAISAL REPORT ON SUPERVISORS' PERFORMANCE OF DUTIES IN 2018;
FINAL FINANCIAL ACCOUNTS FOR THE YEAR 2018 AND FINANCIAL BUDGET PLAN FOR THE YEAR 2019;
PROFIT DISTRIBUTION PLAN FOR THE YEAR 2018;
DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION PLAN OF THE OFFSHORE PREFERENCE SHARES FOR THE YEAR 2018;
RE-APPOINTMENTOF AUDITORS;
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE RULES FOR EQUITY MANAGEMENT;
GENERAL MANDATE TO ISSUE NEW SHARES; AND
NOTICES OF AGM AND CLASS MEETINGS
CONTENTS
Page
DEFINITIONS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
1
LETTER FROM THE BOARD . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
3
APPENDIX I - PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE RULES
FOR EQUITY MANAGEMENT . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
11
NOTICE OF AGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
12
NOTICE OF DOMESTIC SHAREHOLDERS' CLASS MEETING . . . . . . . . . . . .
16
NOTICE OF H SHAREHOLDERS' CLASS MEETING . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
18
DEFINITIONS
In this circular, the following expressions have the meanings set out below unless the context requires otherwise.
"2018 Annual Report"
the annual report of the Bank for the financial year ended
31 December 2018
"AGM"
the annual general meeting of the Bank to be held at the
meeting room of 34th Floor, No. 68 Keji Road, Jinzhou
|
City, Liaoning Province, the PRC at 9:30 a.m. on Friday,
18 October 2019 or any adjournment thereof
"Articles of Association"
the articles of association of the Bank, as amended from
|
time to time
"Bank"
Bank of Jinzhou Co., Ltd.* (錦州銀行股份有限公司), a
|
joint stock company incorporated in the PRC with limited
|
liability, whose H Shares are listed on the Main Board of
|
the Stock Exchange
"Board"
the board of Directors
"Chairman"
the chairman of the Board
"Class Meeting(s)"
the H Shareholders' Class Meeting and/or the Domestic
|
Shareholders' Class Meeting
"Director(s)"
the director(s) of the Bank
"Domestic Share(s)"
the ordinary share(s) in the capital of the Bank with a
|
nominal value of RMB1.00 each, which are subscribed
|
for or credited as paid up in Renminbi by PRC nationals
|
and/or PRC corporate entities
"Domestic Shareholder(s)"
the holder(s) of Domestic Shares
"Domestic Shareholders' Class
the class meeting of the holders of Domestic Shares to be
|
convened and held on Friday, 18 October 2019
|
immediately after the conclusion of the AGM to be held
|
on the same date at the same place or any adjournment
|
thereof
"Group"
the Bank and its subsidiaries
DEFINITIONS
"H Share(s)"
the ordinary share(s) in the capital of the Bank with a
|
nominal value of RMB1.00 each, which are subscribed
|
for and traded in Hong Kong dollars and listed on the
|
Stock Exchange
"H Shareholders' Class Meeting"
the class meeting of the holders of H Shares to be
|
convened and held on Friday, 18 October 2019
|
immediately after the conclusion of the Domestic
|
Shareholders' Class Meeting to be held on the same date
|
at the same place or any adjournment thereof
"Hong Kong"
the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the
|
PRC
"Latest Practicable Date"
3 September 2019, being the latest practicable date prior
|
to the printing of this circular for the purpose of
|
ascertaining certain information contained herein
"Listing Rules"
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the
|
Stock Exchange, as amended, supplemented or otherwise
|
modified from time to time
"Offshore Preference Shares"
the US$1,496,000,000 5.50% non-cumulative perpetual
|
offshore preference shares issued by the Bank on 27
|
October 2017 and listed on the Stock Exchange (stock
|
code: 4615)
"Ordinary Share(s)" or "Share(s)"
the Domestic Share(s) and/or the H Share(s), excluding
|
the Offshore Preference Shares
"Ordinary Shareholder(s)" or
the holder(s) of Ordinary Share(s)
"Shareholder(s)"
"PRC"
the People's Republic of China, for the purpose of this
|
circular, excluding Hong Kong, the Macau Special
|
Administrative Region of the PRC and Taiwan
"RMB"
Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC
"Rules for Equity Management"
the rules for the equity management of the Bank
"Stock Exchange"
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
LETTER FROM THE BOARD
錦州銀行股 份有限公司
Bank of Jinzhou Co., Ltd.*
(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 0416)
(Stock Code of Preference Shares: 4615)
Executive Directors:
|
No. 68 Keji Road
HUO Lingbo
|
Liaoning Province
|
WANG Xiaoyu
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Independent non-executive Directors:
CHOON Yew Khee
LIN Yanjun
CHANG Peng'ao
PENG Taoying
TAN Ying
6 September 2019
To the Shareholders,
|
|
REPORT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR THE YEAR 2018;
REPORT OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS FOR THE YEAR 2018;
APPRAISAL REPORT ON DIRECTORS' PERFORMANCE OF DUTIES IN 2018;
APPRAISAL REPORT ON SUPERVISORS' PERFORMANCE OF DUTIES IN 2018;
FINAL FINANCIAL ACCOUNTS FOR THE YEAR 2018 AND FINANCIAL BUDGET PLAN FOR THE YEAR 2019;
PROFIT DISTRIBUTION PLAN FOR THE YEAR 2018;
DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION PLAN OF THE OFFSHORE PREFERENCE SHARES FOR THE YEAR 2018;
RE-APPOINTMENTOF AUDITORS;
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE RULES FOR EQUITY MANAGEMENT;
GENERAL MANDATE TO ISSUE NEW SHARES; AND
NOTICES OF AGM AND CLASS MEETINGS
