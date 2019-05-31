Bank of Jinzhou : CHANGE OF AUDITORS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

錦 州 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司

Bank of Jinzhou Co., Ltd.*

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 0416)

(Stock Code of Preference Shares: 4615)

CHANGE OF AUDITORS

This announcement is made by Bank of Jinzhou Co., Ltd. (the "Bank", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.51(4) of the Listing Rules.

References are made to the announcements of the Bank dated 29 March 2019 (the "Announcement") and 14 May 2019 in relation to, among other things, the delay in publication of the 2018 Annual Results. Unless otherwise defined, terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

RESIGNATION OF AUDITORS

Ernst & Young Hua Ming LLP and Ernst & Young (collectively, "EY") were appointed as the auditors of the Bank at the last annual general meeting of the Bank held on 29 May 2018 to hold office until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Bank.

On 31 May 2019, the Board and its audit committee (the "Audit Committee") received a letter (the "Resignation Letter") from EY tendering their resignations as the auditors of the Bank (the "Resignation") with immediate effect.

MATTERS TO BE BROUGHT TO THE ATTENTION OF THE SHAREHOLDERS

In the Resignation Letter, EY stated that during the performance of the audit of the Bank's consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018, EY noted there are indications that the actual usage of proceeds of certain loans granted by the Bank to its institutional customers were not consistent with the purpose stated in their loan documents. In view of this, EY requested for additional supporting