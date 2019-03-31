Bank of Jinzhou : DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF 2018 ANNUAL RESULTS; POSSIBLE DELAY IN DESPATCH OF 2..

Pursuant to Rule 13.49(1) of the Listing Rules, the Bank is required to publish the 2018 Annual Results not later than three months after the end of the financial year of the Bank (i.e. on or before 31 March 2019). The delay in the publication of the 2018 Annual Results constitutes a non-compliance of Rule 13.49(1) of the Listing Rules.

Rule 13.49(3) of the Listing Rules provides that where an issuer is unable to publish its preliminary results, it must announce its results based on the financial results which have yet to be agreed with the Auditor (so far as the information is available). The Board, after due and careful consideration, is of the view that it would not be appropriate for the Bank to publish the unaudited management accounts of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2018 at this stage as it may not accurately reflect the financial performance and position of the Group and the publication of the unaudited management accounts could cause confusion and may be misleading to the Shareholders and potential investors of the Bank.

POSSIBLE DELAY IN DESPATCH OF 2018 ANNUAL REPORT

Pursuant to Rule 13.46(2)(a) of the Listing Rules, the Bank is required to despatch its annual report for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the "2018 Annual Report") to the Shareholders not more than four months after the end of the financial year (i.e. on or before 30 April 2019). Due to the delay in the publication of the 2018 Annual Results, it is expected that there may be a possible delay in the despatch of the 2018 Annual Report.

The possible delay in the despatch of the 2018 Annual Report, if materialised, will constitute a non-compliance with Rule 13.46(2)(a) of the Listing Rules. The Bank will publish further announcement(s) to inform the Shareholders of the date of despatch of the 2018 Annual Report as and when appropriate.

POSTPONEMENT OF BOARD MEETING

Reference is made to the announcement of the Bank dated 13 March 2019 in relation to the date of a meeting of the Board (the "Board Meeting") to be held on 29 March 2019 for the purpose of, among other matters, considering and approving the 2018 Annual Results and its publication and considering the recommendation of final dividend, if any. Due to the aforesaid delay, the Board Meeting will be postponed.

The Bank will publish further announcement(s) to inform the Shareholders and potential investors of the Bank regarding the date of the Board Meeting to approve the 2018 Annual Results and its publication or any update information as and when appropriate.