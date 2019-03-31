Log in
Bank of Jinzhou : DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF 2018 ANNUAL RESULTS; POSSIBLE DELAY IN DESPATCH OF 2..

03/31/2019 | 09:57pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

錦 州 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司

Bank of Jinzhou Co., Ltd.*

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 0416)

(Stock Code of Preference Shares: 4615)

DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF 2018 ANNUAL RESULTS;

POSSIBLE DELAY IN DESPATCH OF 2018 ANNUAL REPORT;

POSTPONEMENT OF BOARD MEETING; AND

SUSPENSION OF TRADING

This announcement is made by Bank of Jinzhou Co., Ltd. (the "Bank", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rules 13.09 and 13.49(3) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the laws of Hong Kong).

DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF 2018 ANNUAL RESULTS

The board of directors of the Bank (the "Board") wishes to inform the shareholders of the Bank (the "Shareholders") that the publication of the annual results of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the "2018 Annual Results") will be delayed as the auditor of the Bank (the "Auditor") requires additional information and documents in relation to the commercial basis and accounting treatment of certain financing activities between the Group and certain of its customers with outstanding balances as at 31 December 2018 in order to complete the audit procedures in respect of the 2018 Annual Results and the Bank requires additional time to provide the information requested by the Auditor.

The Bank is working closely with the Auditor to provide all the required information and documents to complete the audit work as soon as possible. However, the expected date of the publication of the 2018 Annual Results will need to be further agreed with the Auditor and will be announced as and when appropriate.

- 1 -

Pursuant to Rule 13.49(1) of the Listing Rules, the Bank is required to publish the 2018 Annual Results not later than three months after the end of the financial year of the Bank (i.e. on or before 31 March 2019). The delay in the publication of the 2018 Annual Results constitutes a non-compliance of Rule 13.49(1) of the Listing Rules.

Rule 13.49(3) of the Listing Rules provides that where an issuer is unable to publish its preliminary results, it must announce its results based on the financial results which have yet to be agreed with the Auditor (so far as the information is available). The Board, after due and careful consideration, is of the view that it would not be appropriate for the Bank to publish the unaudited management accounts of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2018 at this stage as it may not accurately reflect the financial performance and position of the Group and the publication of the unaudited management accounts could cause confusion and may be misleading to the Shareholders and potential investors of the Bank.

POSSIBLE DELAY IN DESPATCH OF 2018 ANNUAL REPORT

Pursuant to Rule 13.46(2)(a) of the Listing Rules, the Bank is required to despatch its annual report for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the "2018 Annual Report") to the Shareholders not more than four months after the end of the financial year (i.e. on or before 30 April 2019). Due to the delay in the publication of the 2018 Annual Results, it is expected that there may be a possible delay in the despatch of the 2018 Annual Report.

The possible delay in the despatch of the 2018 Annual Report, if materialised, will constitute a non-compliance with Rule 13.46(2)(a) of the Listing Rules. The Bank will publish further announcement(s) to inform the Shareholders of the date of despatch of the 2018 Annual Report as and when appropriate.

POSTPONEMENT OF BOARD MEETING

Reference is made to the announcement of the Bank dated 13 March 2019 in relation to the date of a meeting of the Board (the "Board Meeting") to be held on 29 March 2019 for the purpose of, among other matters, considering and approving the 2018 Annual Results and its publication and considering the recommendation of final dividend, if any. Due to the aforesaid delay, the Board Meeting will be postponed.

The Bank will publish further announcement(s) to inform the Shareholders and potential investors of the Bank regarding the date of the Board Meeting to approve the 2018 Annual Results and its publication or any update information as and when appropriate.

- 2 -

SUSPENSION OF TRADING

At the request of the Bank, trading in the H shares and offshore preference shares of the Bank on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited will be suspended with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 1 April 2019 pending the publication of the 2018 Annual Results.

By order of the Board

Bank of Jinzhou Co., Ltd.*

Zhang Wei

Chairman

Jinzhou, Liaoning Province, the PRC

29 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Zhang Wei, Mr. Huo Lingbo, Ms. Liu Hong, Mr. Wang Jing, Mr. Sun Jing and Ms. Wang Xiaoyu, as executive directors; Ms. Gu Jie, Ms. Meng Xiao, Mr. Li Dongjun and Ms. Tang Fang, as non-executive directors; Mr. Choon Yew Khee, Mr. Lin Yanjun, Mr. Chang Peng'ao, Ms. Peng Taoying and Ms. Tan Ying as independent non-executive directors.

*Bank of Jinzhou Co., Ltd. is not an authorized institution within the meaning of the Banking Ordinance (Chapter 155 of the Laws of Hong Kong), not subject to the supervision of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and not authorized to carry on banking and/or deposit-taking business in Hong Kong.

- 3 -

Disclaimer

Bank of Jinzhou Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 01:56:09 UTC
