Bank of Jinzhou : FORM OF PROXY FOR THE DOMESTIC SHAREHOLDERS' CLASS MEETING

錦州銀 行股份有限公司

Bank of Jinzhou Co., Ltd.*

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 0416)

(Stock Code of Preference Shares: 4615)

FORM OF PROXY

FOR THE DOMESTIC SHAREHOLDERS' CLASS MEETING

Number of domestic shares to which this form of proxy relates(Note 1)

Number of pledged shares in all domestic shares being held

Percentage of pledged shares in all domestic shares being held

I/We(Note 2)

of

of RMB1.00 each in the share capital of Bank of Jinzhou Co., Ltd. (the "Bank"), hereby appoint the chairman of the meeting,

or(Note 4)

of

as my/our proxy to attend and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the class meeting of the holders of domestic shares of the Bank (the "Domestic Shareholders' Class Meeting") to be held at the meeting room of 34th Floor, No. 68 Keji Road, Jinzhou City, Liaoning Province, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") on Friday, 18 October 2019 immediately after the conclusion of the 2018 annual general meeting of the Bank to be held on the same date and at any adjournment thereof as indicated hereunder in respect of the resolutions set out in the notice of Domestic Shareholders' Class Meeting. In the absence of any indication, the proxy may vote at his/her own discretion.

1. To consider and approve the proposal on the proposed amendments to the rules for the equity management.

Bank of Jinzhou Co., Ltd. is not an authorized institution within the meaning of the Banking Ordinance (Chapter 155 of the Laws of Hong Kong), not subject to the supervision of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and not authorized to carry on banking and/or

Notes:

Please insert the number of domestic shares of the Bank registered in your name(s) relating to this form of proxy. If the number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate only to those domestic shares. If no number is inserted, the form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all domestic shares of the Bank registered in your name(s).

Please insert the full name(s) (in Chinese or English) and registered address(es) as shown on the domestic share register of members of the Bank in BLOCK letters.

Please insert the number of domestic shares of the Bank registered in your name(s). If no number of domestic shares is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all domestic shares in the capital of the Bank registered in your name(s).

If any proxy other than the chairman of the meeting of the Bank is preferred, please cross out the words " THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING, OR " and insert the name(s) and address(es) of the proxy(ies) desired in the spaces provided. A domestic shareholder of the Bank (the " Shareholder ") may appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote on his/her behalf. A proxy need not be a Shareholder. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS FORM OF PROXY MUST BE INITIALLED BY THE PERSON

WHO SIGNS IT.

IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR ANY RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK THE APPROPRIATE BOX MARKED "FOR" OR INSERT THE RELEVANT NUMBER OF SHARES. IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST ANY RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK THE APPROPRIATE BOX MARKED "AGAINST" OR INSERT THE RELEVANT NUMBER OF SHARES. IF YOU WISH TO ABSTAIN FROM VOTING FOR ANY RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK THE APPROPRIATE BOX MARKED "ABSTAIN" OR INSERT RELEVANT NUMBER OF SHARES. If no direction is given, your proxy may vote or abstain at his/her own discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote or abstain at his discretion on any resolution properly put to the Domestic Shareholders' Class Meeting other than those referred to in the notice convening the Domestic Shareholders' Class Meeting. Any vote which is not filled or filled wrongly or with unrecognizable writing or not casted will be deemed as having been waived by you and the corresponding vote will be counted as "Abstain". The shares abstained will be counted in the calculation of the required majority.

This form of proxy must be signed by you, or your attorney duly authorized in writing or, in the case of a legal person, must be either executed under its common seal or under the hand of its directors or attorney duly authorized.

In the case of joint holders of any domestic shares of the Bank, any one of such persons may vote at the Domestic Shareholders' Class Meeting, either personally or by proxy, in respect of such domestic shares as if he/she was solely entitled thereto. However, if more than one of such joint holders are present at the Domestic Shareholders' Class Meeting, either personally or by proxy, then the vote of the person, whose name stands first on the domestic shares register of members in respect of such domestic shares shall be accepted to the exclusion of the vote(s) of the other joint holder(s).

If the form of proxy is signed by another person under a power of attorney or other authorization documents given by the appointer, such power of attorney or other authorization documents shall be notarised. The form of proxy and the notarised power of attorney or other authorization documents must be lodged with the registered address of the Bank in the PRC at No. 68 Keji Road, Jinzhou City, Liaoning Province, the PRC not less than 24 hours before the time fixed for holding the Domestic Shareholders' Class Meeting (i.e. by Thursday, 17 October 2019 at 9:30 a.m.).