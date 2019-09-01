Bank of Jinzhou : (I) PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE RULES FOR EQUITY MANAGEMENT; AND (II) PROPOSED DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION PLAN OF THE OFFSHORE PREFERENCE SHARES FOR THE YEAR 2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

錦州銀行股份有限公司

Bank of Jinzhou Co., Ltd.*

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 0416)

(Stock Code of Preference Shares: 4615)

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE RULES FOR EQUITY MANAGEMENT;

AND

PROPOSED DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION PLAN OF THE OFFSHORE PREFERENCE SHARES FOR THE YEAR 2018

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE RULES FOR EQUITY MANAGEMENT

Pursuant to the relevant rules and regulatory requirements under the laws, regulations and

regulatory documents including Law for Commercial Banks of the People's Republic of China（《中 華人民共和國商業銀行法》）and Interim Measures for the Equity Management of Commercial Banks（《商業銀行股權管理暫行辦法》）, the board of directors ("Board") of Bank of Jinzhou

Co., Ltd. (the "Bank") proposed to amend the Rules for Equity Management, which shall take effect upon the approval of the shareholders of the Bank by way of a special resolution at the 2018 annual general meeting (the "AGM"), the 2019 first class meeting of H shareholders and the 2019 first class meeting of domestic shareholders of the Bank (the "Class Meetings") to be held on 18 October 2019.

The details of the proposed amendments to the Rules for Equity Management will be disclosed in the circular in connection with the AGM and the Class Meetings to be despatched to the shareholders of the Bank in due course.