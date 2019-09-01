Bank of Jinzhou : (I) PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE RULES FOR EQUITY MANAGEMENT; AND (II) PROPOSED DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION PLAN OF THE OFFSHORE PREFERENCE SHARES FOR THE YEAR 2018

PROPOSED DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION PLAN OF THE OFFSHORE PREFERENCE SHARES FOR THE YEAR 2018
According to the terms and conditions of the offshore preference shares of the Bank (the "Offshore Preference Shares"), as disclosed in the announcement of the Bank dated 20 October 2017, the payment of any dividend of the Offshore Preference Shares is subject to, among other matters, the relevant capital adequacy ratios of the Bank meeting the relevant regulatory requirements.
As the relevant capital adequacy ratios of the Bank as at 31 December 2018 did not meet the relevant regulatory requirements, the Board proposed to cancel the dividends of the Offshore Preference Shares for the period from and including 27 October 2018 to but excluding 27 October 2019. Such proposal is subject to the approval by way of an ordinary resolution at the AGM.
By order of the Board
Bank of Jinzhou Co., Ltd.*
Zhang Wei
Chairman
Jinzhou, Liaoning Province, the PRC
30 August 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Zhang Wei, Mr. Huo Lingbo, Mr. Wang Jing, Mr. Sun Jing and Ms. Wang Xiaoyu, as executive directors; Ms. Liu Hong, Ms. Gu Jie, Ms. Meng Xiao, Mr. Li Dongjun and Ms. Tang Fang, as non-executive directors; Mr. Choon Yew Khee, Mr. Lin Yanjun, Mr. Chang Peng'ao, Ms. Peng Taoying and Ms. Tan Ying as independent non-executive directors.
Bank of Jinzhou Co., Ltd. is not an authorized institution within the meaning of the Banking Ordinance (Chapter 155 of the Laws of Hong Kong), not subject to the supervision of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and not authorized to carry on banking and/or deposit-taking business in Hong Kong.