Bank of Jinzhou : NOTICE OF H SHAREHOLDERS' CLASS MEETING

錦州銀行股 份有限公司

Bank of Jinzhou Co., Ltd.*

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 0416)

(Stock Code of Preference Shares: 4615)

NOTICE OF H SHAREHOLDERS' CLASS MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the class meeting of the holders of H shares (the "H Shareholders' Class Meeting") of Bank of Jinzhou Co., Ltd. (the "Bank") will be held at the meeting room of 34th Floor, No. 68 Keji Road, Jinzhou City, Liaoning Province, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") on Friday, 18 October 2019 immediately after the conclusion of the class meeting of the holders of domestic shares of the Bank held on the same date or any adjournment thereof to consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without modifications, the following resolution:

SPECIAL RESOLUTION

1. To consider and approve the proposal on the proposed amendments to the rules for the equity management.

By order of the Board

Bank of Jinzhou Co., Ltd.*

Zhang Wei

Chairman

Jinzhou, the PRC, 3 September 2019

Notes: