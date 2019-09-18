Log in
Bank of Korea Has Room to Ease Policy Further, Board Member Says

09/18/2019 | 06:13am EDT

By Kwanwoo Jun

A dovish Bank of Korea board member said the country's central bank still has room to ease monetary policy further to fight the economic slowdown.

Shin In-seok, a member of the seven-person BOK board, told a press conference Wednesday that the sluggish Korean economy may risk prolonging its low expected-inflation and sparking a possible recession.

Mr. Shin was one of two dissenters who called for a rate cut in August, when the BOK board stood pat after cutting rates in July.

"The base rate currently at 1.5% is not a historic low as it has been lowered to 1.25% before," Mr. Shin said.

Minutes for the August meeting, released Tuesday, showed most board members, including those who voted not to act, shared concerns that the Korean economy may undershoot its growth target for 2019 as subdued inflation may continue into 2020.

In July, the central bank lowered its growth and inflation forecasts for the year to 2.2% and 0.7%, respectively, from its earlier estimates of 2.5% and 1.1%.

Most analysts say another BOK rate cut is in the pipeline.

"Given further weakening in macro data since the August meeting, we continue to expect the next 25bp rate cut to take place in October," Goldman Sachs said in a report on the BOK minutes.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

