Bank of Korea Hints at Cut to 2020 Growth Forecast

By Kwanwoo Jun



South Korea's central bank chief hinted at a possible lowering of the bank's 2020 growth forecast, as the recent resurgence in coronavirus cases is slowing the economic recovery.

The country's economy is expected to contract much more than earlier projected for this year, Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol told a parliament session televised Monday.

The central bank in May forecast that the country's gross domestic product would shrink 0.2% this year.

Mr. Lee said Monday the bank would inevitably keep its policy accommodative as a new rise in coronavirus cases is adding uncertainties and weighing on the economy.

The central bank is set to revise its growth forecast for the country after holding a rate-setting meeting Thursday.

Mr. Lee offered no clue about future rate moves. Market analysts widely expect the bank to hold the base rate steady at the current historic low of 0.50% at this week's meeting.

