Bank of Korea board members give no hint of another rate cut - minutes

Last month, the Bank of Korea (BOK) kept the benchmark interest rate <KROCRT=ECI> at 1.50% after a surprise cut in July, the first reduction in three years.

Financial markets are widely expecting another cut at the next meeting in October, but the minutes showed the majority of board members were unsure of the needs for another cut for now.

One member who voted to hold rates said the country's growth will likely hover below the bank's growth forecast made in July due to the Sino-U.S. trade war and strengthened export curbs from Japan. But that member said the bank should wait and see the effects of the July rate cut.

"It is appropriate to wait and check whether the current policy mix (of easing monetary policy and expansionary fiscal policy) could effectively buffer the downside risks to growth and inflation path," the unidentified member said.

The BOK in July trimmed this year's economic growth forecast and inflation estimate to 2.2% and 0.7%, respectively. It is due to review the economic forecasts in November.

Markets have priced in at least one more cut this year to support the faltering economy due to muted inflation and sluggish exports hurt by U.S.-China tariff war.

South Korea's consumer inflation dipped to its slowest on record in August on cooling demand globally, but the authorities said the Asia's fourth-largest economy is not in a situation to worry about deflation.

The BOK next reviews its monetary policy on Oct 16.

