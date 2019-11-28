Bank of Korea stands pat on interest rates, as widely expected

The Bank of Korea's policy board voted to hold the benchmark interest rate <KROCRT=ECI> steady at 1.25%, a media department official said, announcing a decision in line with forecasts by all the 19 economists polled by Reuters.

Governor Lee Ju-yeol is due to hold a news conference at 0220 GMT, when he is expected to disclose how the policy panel voted and give the central bank's revised 2019-2020 economic growth and inflation forecasts.

