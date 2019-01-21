Bank of Korea to stand pat this week, rest of 2019 as economic growth slows - Reuters poll

All 11 economists surveyed in a Reuters poll predicted the Bank of Korea would leave the base rate <KROCRT=ECI> unchanged at 1.75 percent on Thursday, after raising it by 25 basis points at the previous meeting on Nov. 30.

The November hike marked the first tightening in a year and was largely aimed at putting the brakes on heated housing prices in key regions.

Seven out of the 11 economists said slowing inflation amid cooling global demand would allow the BOK to sit tight through the rest of this year.

"Trade conditions have deteriorated amid global protectionism and manufacturing output in the United States and China has contracted, which in turn has eroded demand domestically in South Korea and globally," said Ahn So-eun, an economist at IBK Securities.

Advance estimates from the central bank on Tuesday showed South Korea's fourth quarter gross domestic product was boosted by government spending, though 2018 growth slipped to its weakest in six years as exporters were knocked by cooling world demand.

And the prospects for 2019 looked equally challenging, with the months-long China-U.S. trade war already rippling through manufactures globally in a blow to investment and profits.

Customs agency data on Monday showed South Korea's exports for the first 20 days of this month tumbled 8.7 percent per working day from a year earlier, with shipments to its major market China plummeting 22.5 percent.

Annual consumer inflation in December was running at 1.3 percent, below the central bank's 2 percent target, and fresh data earlier on Tuesday showed factory-gate prices slowed for a fourth consecutive month in December.

Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol has said the central bank would likely lower its inflation forecast for this year, citing low international oil prices.

The central bank is due to release its revised economic forecasts soon after the rate decision on Thursday. Its latest projection, set in October last year, is for the economy to expand 2.7 percent in 2019.

The finance ministry later set this year's growth target at 2.6-2.7 percent and a Reuters survey this month predicted GDP growth at 2.5 percent.

(Additional reporting by Joori Roh and Yuna Park; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

By Hayoung Choi and Choonsik Yoo