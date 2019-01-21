Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Bank of Korea to stand pat this week, rest of 2019 as economic growth slows - Reuters poll

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/21/2019 | 10:14pm EST
The logo of the Bank of Korea is seen in Seoul

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank looks certain to stand pat at this week's rate review following a tightening in November, as policy makers adopt a cautious stance in the face of a slowing economy and rising external stress brought about by a Sino-U.S. trade war.

All 11 economists surveyed in a Reuters poll predicted the Bank of Korea would leave the base rate <KROCRT=ECI> unchanged at 1.75 percent on Thursday, after raising it by 25 basis points at the previous meeting on Nov. 30.

The November hike marked the first tightening in a year and was largely aimed at putting the brakes on heated housing prices in key regions.

Seven out of the 11 economists said slowing inflation amid cooling global demand would allow the BOK to sit tight through the rest of this year.

"Trade conditions have deteriorated amid global protectionism and manufacturing output in the United States and China has contracted, which in turn has eroded demand domestically in South Korea and globally," said Ahn So-eun, an economist at IBK Securities.

Advance estimates from the central bank on Tuesday showed South Korea's fourth quarter gross domestic product was boosted by government spending, though 2018 growth slipped to its weakest in six years as exporters were knocked by cooling world demand.

And the prospects for 2019 looked equally challenging, with the months-long China-U.S. trade war already rippling through manufactures globally in a blow to investment and profits.

Customs agency data on Monday showed South Korea's exports for the first 20 days of this month tumbled 8.7 percent per working day from a year earlier, with shipments to its major market China plummeting 22.5 percent.

Annual consumer inflation in December was running at 1.3 percent, below the central bank's 2 percent target, and fresh data earlier on Tuesday showed factory-gate prices slowed for a fourth consecutive month in December.

Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol has said the central bank would likely lower its inflation forecast for this year, citing low international oil prices.

The central bank is due to release its revised economic forecasts soon after the rate decision on Thursday. Its latest projection, set in October last year, is for the economy to expand 2.7 percent in 2019.

The finance ministry later set this year's growth target at 2.6-2.7 percent and a Reuters survey this month predicted GDP growth at 2.5 percent.

(Additional reporting by Joori Roh and Yuna Park; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

By Hayoung Choi and Choonsik Yoo

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:41pChina Annual Economic Growth Rate Is Slowest Since 1990 -- 2nd Update
DJ
10:14pBank of Korea to stand pat this week, rest of 2019 as economic growth slows - Reuters poll
RE
10:07pDollar holds firm as global growth concerns support safe-havens
RE
09:46pChina state planner approved 189 fixed asset investment projects in 2018
RE
09:32pIn Versailles, Macron vows to reform to avoid king's fate
RE
09:29pSouth Korea's 2018 GDP growth slows to six-year low, trade woes dim outlook
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08:52pOil prices edge down as global growth worries threaten demand
RE
08:49pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Managers and Professionals have highest hourly earnings (Media Release)
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1OOREDOO : OOREDOO : launches social media contest to engage customers
2FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : WhatsApp Limits Users' Ability to Forward Messages -- Update
3NESTLÉ SKIN HEALTH : Opens Office in Malaysia
4L'ORÉAL : L'OREAL : 2019 shareholder meetings dates now available!
5OIL SEARCH LIMITED : OIL SEARCH : Fourth Quarter Report for the period ended 31 December 2018

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.