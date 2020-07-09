Bank of Lao People Democratic Republic : Annual Meeting of Lao Banking Industry

Annual Meeting of Lao Banking Industry

The annual meeting of Lao banking industry was organized by the Bank Supervision Department of the Bank of the Lao PDR. The Meeting was held on 18 June 2020 at the Banking Institute, Vientiane with the presence of Governor Sonexay Sithphaxay.

The meeting is usually held once a year and the most significant event to review the financial performance of banking sector and the outlook. It brings together the foremost executive leaders from the banking community, providing industry executives and professionals with the opportunity to meet and exchange their views with BOL regulators and supervisors in the spheres of regulatory and supervisory framework and any policy implications on the commercial bank performance.

# Source: Cabinet Office, BOL