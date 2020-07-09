Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Bank of Lao People Democratic Republic : Annual Meeting of Lao Banking Industry

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/09/2020 | 11:41pm EDT

Annual Meeting of Lao Banking Industry

The annual meeting of Lao banking industry was organized by the Bank Supervision Department of the Bank of the Lao PDR. The Meeting was held on 18 June 2020 at the Banking Institute, Vientiane with the presence of Governor Sonexay Sithphaxay.

The meeting is usually held once a year and the most significant event to review the financial performance of banking sector and the outlook. It brings together the foremost executive leaders from the banking community, providing industry executives and professionals with the opportunity to meet and exchange their views with BOL regulators and supervisors in the spheres of regulatory and supervisory framework and any policy implications on the commercial bank performance.

# Source: Cabinet Office, BOL

Disclaimer

Bank of the Lao People's Democratic Republic published this content on 18 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2020 03:40:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:41aPandemic, China Trade Deal Fuel Farmer Doubts
PU
12:41aIPA INDONESIAN PETROLEUM ASSOCIATION : News Vol. 5 Tahun 2020
PU
12:26aBSP Rediscount Rates for July 2020 and Loan Availments as of June 2020
PU
12:20aChina Bohai Bank raises $1.78 billion in Hong Kong IPO - sources
RE
12:16aJapan's economy to shrink at fastest pace in decades this fiscal year due to pandemic - Reuters Poll
RE
12:16aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : President, Solomon Islands Minister of Finance and Treasury Discuss Support for COVID-19 Response
PU
12:16aJSC GAZPROM NEFTEKHIM SALAVAT : Growing output
PU
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07/09Oil falls, heads for weekly decline as virus cases hit record
RE
07/09IMF urges 'equity-like' government support for virus-hit firms
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: TIM excludes Huawei from 5G core equipment tender in Italy, Brazil - sources
2FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Fast Retailing cuts outlook on pandemic woes despite Uniqlo June rebound
3MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG : Meyer Burger announces details of its planned capital increase
4Genial Technology Launches GenialAI OCR to Help Accelerate Digital Transformation
5MHK LONG -TERM INVESTOR ALERT: Johnson Fistel Continues to Investigate Mohawk Industries; Should Management..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group