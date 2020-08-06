Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Bank of Lithuania : Centre of Excellence in Anti-Money Laundering – on its way to the Government

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/06/2020 | 04:04am EDT
2020-08-06
1of 1

The project, initiated by the Bank of Lithuania to strengthen the fight against money laundering and terrorist financing, is progressing successfully - the Government's draft resolution on the establishment of the Centre of Excellence in Anti-Money Laundering has already been prepared.

'We are pleased with the progress this project has made. The establishment of the Centre is a modern form of fighting against money laundering and terrorist financing, bringing together the efforts of both state institutions and market participants. This will allow more effective risk management and sends out the message that money laundering was not, is not, and will not be tolerated in Lithuania,' said Jekaterina Govina, Director of the Supervision Service of the Bank of Lithuania.

The founders of the Centre of Excellence in Anti-Money Laundering will be the Bank of Lithuania, the Ministry of Finance, and certain commercial banks operating in Lithuania. The Financial Crime Investigation Service, the Police Department of the Republic of Lithuania, the State Tax Inspectorate and the Prosecutor General's Office are also expected to take part in the activities of the Centre.

The Centre is being set up to mobilise public and private efforts to combat money laundering and terrorist financing and to strengthen the prevention framework. The establishment was encouraged by modern technologies that are changing the financial sector, recommendations of international organisations (International Monetary Fund, European Commission, MONEYVAL) as well as the aim to implement the best and most effective AML/CTF practices in Lithuania.

Such forms of cooperation between the public and private sectors can also be found in the UK, Singapore, Australia, Latvia, and global trends show that the number of such centres is increasing.

The Centre of Excellence in Anti-Money Laundering aims to:

  • share information on the ML/TF typologies and set up a dedicated information exchange platform;
  • carry out studies, assessments and analyses, prepare summaries, guidelines, recommendations, methodologies and legislative initiatives to improve the AML/CTF framework in Lithuania;
  • assist private sector entities in conducting internal risk assessments; strengthen competencies of public and private sector staff in the AML/CTF field, organise trainings, seminars, conferences and other events;
  • publish information on cooperation and implementation of AML/CTF measures in the country.

More

The Government's draft resolution can be found here

Disclaimer

Bank of Lithuania published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2020 08:03:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:18aWorld food price index rises for second month in July
RE
04:15aStocks slip as markets await U.S. stimulus
RE
04:15aStocks slip as markets await U.S. stimulus
RE
04:11aDollar gains as appetite for risk subsides
RE
04:07aSpotlight on Indonesia's slow stimulus as economy shrinks
RE
04:04aDollar gains as appetite for risk subsides
RE
04:04aBANK OF LITHUANIA : Centre of Excellence in Anti-Money Laundering – on its way to the Government
PU
04:03aDollar gains as appetite for risk subsides
RE
03:59aLebanon mourns victims of devastating blast, searches for missing
RE
03:59aMiners need more engineers to meet new tailings dam safety standard
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : U.S. steps up campaign to purge 'untrusted' Chinese apps
2OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION : Singapore lender DBS profit skids 22% but pandemic-hit business steadyi..
3DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Consequences of Corona pandemic have a considerable impact on Luf..
4LIVONGO HEALTH, INC. : Teladoc bets big on online medicine with $18.5 billion Livongo deal
5ADECCO GROUP AG : ADECCO : Q2 revenue falls 28%, sees improvement in July

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group