Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Bank of Lithuania : Household deposits grow faster than loans

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/03/2020 | 03:29am EDT
2020-07-03
1of 1

Lithuania's financial accounts for Q1 2020

At the end of Q1 2020, household1 deposits amounted to €15.5 billion and exceeded the volume of household loans by €4.2 billion. On a year-on-year basis, deposits increased by 11.2%. The annual growth rate of loans reached 7.8% and at the end of Q1 2020 amounted to €11.3 billion.

Households borrowed mostly for house purchase. Such loans comprised 76% of the total volume of household loans and at the end of Q1 2020 amounted to €8.6 billion.

Detailed Q1 2020 data on financial assets and liabilities of households and other sectors is available on the Bank of Lithuania website (Financial assets and liabilities of households, Financial accounts statistics and Debt indicators of institutional sectors).

Download in PDF (80.8 KB )

1Including non-profit institutions serving households.

Disclaimer

Bank of Lithuania published this content on 03 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2020 07:28:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:19aUK PRODUCTIVITY GROWTH FROM 2008 TO 2018 : weakness was structural, not cyclical
PU
04:13aNamibia considering options for struggling national flag carrier -finance minister
RE
04:11aItaly prosecutor says Eni, Shell aware of bribes in Nigeria case
RE
04:09aVOLKSWAGEN : Components facility in Salzgitter is turning 50 – and reinventing itself with the transformation to e-mobility. For the Schoske family, the factory has long become a family affair. ...
PU
04:06aDollar edges up; Aussie and Kiwi gain slightly on U.S. and China data
RE
04:06aDollar edges up; Aussie and Kiwi gain slightly on U.S. and China data
RE
03:57aKenya private sector activity up in June, outlook gloomy -PMI
RE
03:56aIndia to scrutinize power supply parts imports from China
RE
03:54aIMMIGRATION UPDATE : Portugal | EU/Schengen Borders Reopening Conditions and Third Countries Exemptions
PU
03:53aDeterioration in S.Africa's factory activity slows in June as lockdown eases -PMI
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BYD COMPANY LIMITED : Chinese Car Makers Rally After Positive Sales Forecast
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT CORP : Credit Suisse gives a Sell rating
3FLATEX AG : FLATEX AG: Free float increases to 70%
4DAIMLER AG : "ELECTRIC FIRST": Mercedes-Benz continues its strategy in the transformation to C02-neutral mobil..
5VOLKSWAGEN AG : GM's China sales drop 5% in second quarter, underperforms industry recovery

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group