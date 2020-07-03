Bank of Lithuania : Household deposits grow faster than loans

2020-07-03

Lithuania's financial accounts for Q1 2020

At the end of Q1 2020, household1 deposits amounted to €15.5 billion and exceeded the volume of household loans by €4.2 billion. On a year-on-year basis, deposits increased by 11.2%. The annual growth rate of loans reached 7.8% and at the end of Q1 2020 amounted to €11.3 billion.

Households borrowed mostly for house purchase. Such loans comprised 76% of the total volume of household loans and at the end of Q1 2020 amounted to €8.6 billion.

Detailed Q1 2020 data on financial assets and liabilities of households and other sectors is available on the Bank of Lithuania website (Financial assets and liabilities of households, Financial accounts statistics and Debt indicators of institutional sectors).

1Including non-profit institutions serving households.