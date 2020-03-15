Log in
Bank of Lithuania cash offices in Vilnius and Kaunas to temporarily close

03/15/2020 | 05:57pm EDT
2020-03-15
Taking into account the quarantine requirements announced by the Government of the Republic of Lithuania, the Bank of Lithuania will temporarily close its cash offices in Vilnius and Kaunas on 16 March (until at least 30 March). Residents, therefore, will no longer be provided certain services or allowed to enter the bank premises.

The key functions of the central bank will be carried out as usual: the Bank of Lithuania will continue to preserve the stability of the financial system, execute payments of CENTROlink system participants, and ensure the smooth circulation of cash.

The decision to temporarily close the Bank of Lithuania's cash offices and stop providing services to residents was taken by the Bank of Lithuania Crisis Management Group as a precautionary measure to reduce the risk of the coronavirus spreading and taking into account the quarantine requirements announced by the Government.

The Bank of Lithuania asks residents to submit their claims, applications or any other questions electronically (various application forms can be found here) or via the toll-free information line: +370 800 50500. We kindly ask for your patience and understanding, as responding to any inquiries may take longer under such specific circumstances.

Disclaimer

Lietuvos Bankas published this content on 15 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2020 21:56:05 UTC
