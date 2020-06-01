Bank of Lithuania : cash offices resume provision of all services, Money Museum opens again

2020-06-01

1 of 1

As of 1 June, the Bank of Lithuania cash offices in Vilnius and Kaunas will provide not only essential but also all other services offered prior to the quarantine. Services at the cash offices will be provided during their regular working hours. However, to manage customer flows, prior registration by phone will still be required. From 2 June, in line with the safety requirements, the Money Museum of the Bank of Lithuania will open its doors to the residents and visitors of Vilnius.

From 1 June, with prior registration by phone (+370 800 50 500), the Bank of Lithuania cash offices will provide the following services (the same as prior to the quarantine):

sell numismatic items;

exchange litas into euro;

exchange worn and damaged euro coins and banknotes;

provide expert examination of euro and litas;

count litas coins with coin counting machines;

exchange euro banknotes and coins into circulation and commemorative euro coins with the Lithuanian national side that have not been issued into circulation - no more than 50 pcs per day per person;

exchange euro banknotes into larger or smaller denominations;

exchange 500-1,000 euro coins per day per person - as many as can fit into a special 1 litre container.

Moreover, until 31 August, taking into account customer needs, the amount of coins to be exchanged will not be limited. However, in such cases the money will be transferred to the account indicated by the customer within 10 business days rather than paid immediately. Natural and legal persons wishing to exchange more than 1 litre of coins will have to submit a written request, which can be filled out upon arrival at the cash office or in advance (the request form can be found here).

The Bank of Lithuania cash offices will operate from 1 June and will be open for five days a week without lunch breaks (the working hours can be found here). Customers will continue to be provided services at the Bank of Lithuania cash offices in line with security and hygiene requirements.

We kindly ask for your patience and understanding - after resuming the provision of all services, there may be an increase in their demand, thus you may have to wait longer for the service you need (at allocated time). All services provided at the Bank of Lithuania cash offices are free of charge.

As of 2 June, visitors will also be welcome at the Money Museum of the Bank of Lithuania. Therefore, we kindly ask all visitors to arrive in pairs excluding extended family. To maintain a safe distance, visitor flows will be limited. Tours and educational activities will temporarily not be organised. The Money Museum working hours can be found here, while the information on current exhibits is available here.

Both the Money Museum and the cash offices require visitors to wear protective masks or other face coverings. We also ask that visitors with a fever (37.3ºC or more) or who have other symptoms of a respiratory disease (e.g. a cold, cough, sneezing, difficulty breathing) not to visit the Museum and/or the cash offices.

The Money Museum has not accepted visitors since 13 March, while the cash offices were closed from 16 March, when the Republic of Lithuania announced the quarantine. From 23 April, only essential services were offered, with the cash offices open three days a week.