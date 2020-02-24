Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bank of Lithuania presents solution to streamline reporting procedures

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/24/2020 | 05:29am EST
2020-02-24
1of 1

Today in Vilnius, at the GovTech Lab event on regulatory innovations, the Bank of Lithuania, together with Columbus Lietuva and Peekdata, introduced a RegTech solution prototype which will automate reporting procedures and reduce the administrative burden for financial market participants. Moreover, the supervisory authority will be provided with an entirely new level of monitoring and analysis opportunities.

'This solution is revolutionary in terms of its efficiency and accuracy. During the testing period, we used reports for anti-money laundering purposes, yet the range of its application is very wide,' said Ramūnas Baravykas, Head of RegTech and Advisor to the Director of the Supervision Service of the Bank of Lithuania. He also added that the innovation would boost the attractiveness of Lithuania's financial sector, as new participants would be allowed to enter the market more quickly and smoothly.

Although the prototype was tested with electronic money institutions, it could automate reporting procedures for many other financial market participants. Currently, electronic money institutions alone submit up to 20 different reports, while banks, credit unions and other market participants are required to regularly provide the Bank of Lithuania with even more reports for statistical and supervisory purposes, which is time consuming and requires considerable resources.

Upon adopting this solution, the Bank of Lithuania could automatically receive detailed preliminary (operational) data and analyse them in various aspects, while financial market participants would no longer need to worry whether precise and detailed data, which complies with legal requirements, is submitted in a timely manner.

This innovation is the fruit of the Lithuanian IT companies Columbus Lietuva and Peekdata. The solution will use application programming interface (API) software - a key element of open banking that has helped increase competition in the payments market as well as introduce new and attractive services to consumers and businesses. The solution prototype was tested by the Lithuanian electronic money institution ConnectPay together with Interpaylink, and the IT solutions provider Paysolut. The solution was presented during the GovTechLab event.

'The proposed solution does not require changing information systems used by financial institutions. All you need is to install an extra API module which would automatically collect the needed data from the institution's databases and submit them in a standardised format to the data reception module of the supervisory authority,' said Dovydas Zinkevičius, Head of Columbus Lietuva. According to him, installation of the necessary modules at financial institutions would only take a few weeks.

Given that a suitable RegTech solution prototype has been created, the Bank of Lithuania will take under discussion the extent of its use, also drawing in other national institutions and market participants. Transition to the modern reporting method will require amending existing legislation.

Additional information
GovTech Lab seeks to adopt innovative tech solutions for public sector needs. Any public sector institution is able to identify challenges that startups, the private sector and the general public may provide solutions for. The initiative of Kurk Lietuvai was launched in March 2019, while at the end of the year it was named Best European Policy Innovation. Currently, the project is being implemented by the Agency for Science, Innovation and Technology.

Disclaimer

Lietuvos Bankas published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 10:28:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:55aHEIDELBERGCEMENT AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05:54aATHENS WATER SUPPLY & SEWAGE : Invitation to the shareholders' extraordinary general meeting of the eydap
PU
05:54aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : AbbVie Inc 38.5b
PU
05:54aRTL delivers assistance to empower Filipino rice farmers
PU
05:54aStatement by Bank Negara Malaysia
PU
05:54aAVIVA : New dads at Aviva take over five months parental leave
PU
05:51aBritish newspaper owner Reach targets seven million users by end - 2022
RE
05:50aSUNAC CHINA : Expects Higher Net Profit for 2019
DJ
05:49aWIZZ AIR : EU clears Romanian state aid to Wizz Air, airport
RE
05:49aEXCLUSIVE : U.S. sees no material impact from virus on U.S.-China trade deal - for now
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Rising stocks fuel record profit for Buffett's Berkshire; operating profit disappoints
2THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Buffett calls for more accountability for corporate directors
3SK HYNIX INC : Some Samsung, Hyundai workers self-quarantine as Korea Inc braces for virus impact
4GOLD : Shares drop, gold surges as investors scurry for safety
5KOSPI : South Korean stocks shed 4% as spreading virus darkens growth outlook

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group