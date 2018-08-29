Bank of Marin Bancorp : Announces Winners of 25th Annual Spirit of Marin Awards

S.F. Giants Broadcaster Mike Krukow to keynote September 21 community leadership event.

NOVATO, CA - (August 28, 2018) - Bank of Marin (NASDAQ: BMRC) has announced the winners of the 25th Annual Spirit of Marin Awards, as nominated by the Marin County Chambers of Commerce. One of the largest business events in the county and Bank of Marin's signature community event, the awards recognize the philanthropic leadership, volunteerism and success of Marin's businesses, business leaders and volunteers. The luncheon will take place on Friday, September 21 from 11:30 am-1:30 pm at St. Vincent's School for Boys in San Rafael, with former MLB pitcher and Emmy-award winning broadcaster, Mike Krukow, as this year's featured speaker.

'We are thrilled to be celebrating the 25th annual Spirit of Marin awards,' said Russell A. Colombo, Bank of Marin President and CEO. 'Reaching this milestone is a testament to the continued passion and commitment of so many businesses and citizens across our county who support and strengthen their communities through philanthropy, volunteerism and exemplary business practices.'

This year's winners are:

Corte Madera Chamber - Pig in a Pickle

Fairfax Chamber - Larry Bragman, Larry Bragman Law Office

Hispanic Chamber - California Film Institute

Larkspur Chamber - Veronica Rivas-Tramontozzi, Hello Gorgeous

Mill Valley Chamber - Mill Valley Lumber Yard

Novato Chamber, Large Business - Bank of Marin

Novato Chamber, Small Business - Trek Winery

San Anselmo Chamber - Cedars

San Rafael Chamber, Large Business - BioMarin

San Rafael Chamber, Small Business - Eckhoff and Company

Sausalito Chamber - Saylor's Restaurant & Bar

Tiburon Peninsula Chamber - James Demmert, Main Street Research LLC

West Marin Chamber - KWMR - West Marin Community Radio

In addition to Mike Krukow, this year's luncheon will feature entertainment by Meggie Ness, a Broadway performer with Transcendence Theatre Company, and the Steel Jam, a steel drum band.

Luncheon reservations are required and are $60 per person. To make a reservation, go to: www.spiritofmarin.com or call 415.884.5360. This year's event will feature an island theme, so guests are encouraged to wear their best island attire.