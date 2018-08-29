Log in
Bank of Marin Bancorp : Announces Winners of 25th Annual Spirit of Marin Awards

08/29/2018 | 12:57pm EDT

S.F. Giants Broadcaster Mike Krukow to keynote September 21 community leadership event.

NOVATO, CA - (August 28, 2018) - Bank of Marin (NASDAQ: BMRC) has announced the winners of the 25th Annual Spirit of Marin Awards, as nominated by the Marin County Chambers of Commerce. One of the largest business events in the county and Bank of Marin's signature community event, the awards recognize the philanthropic leadership, volunteerism and success of Marin's businesses, business leaders and volunteers. The luncheon will take place on Friday, September 21 from 11:30 am-1:30 pm at St. Vincent's School for Boys in San Rafael, with former MLB pitcher and Emmy-award winning broadcaster, Mike Krukow, as this year's featured speaker.

'We are thrilled to be celebrating the 25th annual Spirit of Marin awards,' said Russell A. Colombo, Bank of Marin President and CEO. 'Reaching this milestone is a testament to the continued passion and commitment of so many businesses and citizens across our county who support and strengthen their communities through philanthropy, volunteerism and exemplary business practices.'

This year's winners are:

  • Corte Madera Chamber - Pig in a Pickle
  • Fairfax Chamber - Larry Bragman, Larry Bragman Law Office
  • Hispanic Chamber - California Film Institute
  • Larkspur Chamber - Veronica Rivas-Tramontozzi, Hello Gorgeous
  • Mill Valley Chamber - Mill Valley Lumber Yard
  • Novato Chamber, Large Business - Bank of Marin
  • Novato Chamber, Small Business - Trek Winery
  • San Anselmo Chamber - Cedars
  • San Rafael Chamber, Large Business - BioMarin
  • San Rafael Chamber, Small Business - Eckhoff and Company
  • Sausalito Chamber - Saylor's Restaurant & Bar
  • Tiburon Peninsula Chamber - James Demmert, Main Street Research LLC
  • West Marin Chamber - KWMR - West Marin Community Radio

In addition to Mike Krukow, this year's luncheon will feature entertainment by Meggie Ness, a Broadway performer with Transcendence Theatre Company, and the Steel Jam, a steel drum band.

Luncheon reservations are required and are $60 per person. To make a reservation, go to: www.spiritofmarin.com or call 415.884.5360. This year's event will feature an island theme, so guests are encouraged to wear their best island attire.

Disclaimer

Bank of Marin Bancorp published this content on 29 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2018 16:56:16 UTC
