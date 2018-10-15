Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bank of Marin Bancorp : Hires Andrea Henderson as Director of Marketing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2018 | 08:37pm CEST

Senior Banking Executive Brings Strong Strategic Marketing and Business Development Experience

NOVATO, CA - (October 15, 2018) - Bank of Marin has announced the hiring of Andrea Henderson as First Vice President, Director of Marketing. In this role, she will drive the Bank's marketing and community relations strategies. Henderson brings more than 10 years of experience developing and executing upon key marketing and strategic growth initiatives for Small Business, Middle Market and Corporate Banking business lines. Additionally, she has focused on business development and portfolio management within the sustainable technology sector.

'As Bank of Marin continues to expand its footprint across the Bay Area, it is critical that our marketing initiatives keep pace with our growth,' said Russell A. Colombo, President and Chief Executive Officer. 'Andrea's experience in strategic planning and business development make her a valuable addition to our senior management team.'

Henderson holds an MBA with an emphasis in Finance and Marketing from the University of California, Davis Graduate School of Management and a B.S. in Biological Sciences from UC Davis.

An active supporter of the Boys and Girls Club, Habitat for Humanity and Grid Alternatives, Henderson is also passionate about sustainability and promoting development of young entrepreneurs.

Henderson grew up in Southeast Asia, has lived in Thailand, Hong Kong, and the Philippines, and is conversational in Mandarin. She currently lives in Novato with her husband and two children.

Disclaimer

Bank of Marin Bancorp published this content on 15 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2018 18:37:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:35pIMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Trevena, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
03:35pThe Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of PDD, QRTEA, TRCO, MCHP, TGTX and CPB
GL
03:33pBEL FUSE : Circuit Protection Announces New C1T Series Fuses (6, 7 and 8 Amps)
PU
03:33pSOUTHERN : Power to Play grant program accepting applications
PU
03:31pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : DJ Koh confirms foldable phone concept
AQ
03:30pUSDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Oct 15
DJ
03:29pOil steadies as Saudi tensions balance demand outlook
RE
03:29pOil steadies as Saudi tensions balance demand outlook
RE
03:29pGRIPEVINE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:28pUNITED AIRLINES BOLSTERS DOMESTIC NETWORK : Adds 22 New Routes for 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : SOFTBANK : Saudi ties unnerve investors as shares drop 8 percent
2CONVATEC GROUP : ConvaTec shares plunge on profit warning and CEO departure
3VOLVO : VOLVO : UK automation picks up as flow of European workers slows ahead of Brexit
4SUPERDRY PLC : Superdry shares under water, blames weather and forex for profit alert
5HARRIS CORPORATION : HARRIS : Defense contractors Harris, L3 Technologies to merge

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.