Bank of Marin Bancorp : Hires Andrea Henderson as Director of Marketing

Senior Banking Executive Brings Strong Strategic Marketing and Business Development Experience

NOVATO, CA - (October 15, 2018) - Bank of Marin has announced the hiring of Andrea Henderson as First Vice President, Director of Marketing. In this role, she will drive the Bank's marketing and community relations strategies. Henderson brings more than 10 years of experience developing and executing upon key marketing and strategic growth initiatives for Small Business, Middle Market and Corporate Banking business lines. Additionally, she has focused on business development and portfolio management within the sustainable technology sector.

'As Bank of Marin continues to expand its footprint across the Bay Area, it is critical that our marketing initiatives keep pace with our growth,' said Russell A. Colombo, President and Chief Executive Officer. 'Andrea's experience in strategic planning and business development make her a valuable addition to our senior management team.'

Henderson holds an MBA with an emphasis in Finance and Marketing from the University of California, Davis Graduate School of Management and a B.S. in Biological Sciences from UC Davis.

An active supporter of the Boys and Girls Club, Habitat for Humanity and Grid Alternatives, Henderson is also passionate about sustainability and promoting development of young entrepreneurs.

Henderson grew up in Southeast Asia, has lived in Thailand, Hong Kong, and the Philippines, and is conversational in Mandarin. She currently lives in Novato with her husband and two children.