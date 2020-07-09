Bank of Mauritius : Extension of closing date of bid submission following Request For Proposal for provision of services for the setting up of a Central KYC Registry at the Bank of Mauritius

EXTENSION OF CLOSING DATE OF BID SUBMISSION
REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL
Provision of services for the setting up of a
Central KYC Registry at the Bank of Mauritius
09 July 2020
The Bank of Mauritius hereby informs bidders that the closing date for the bid submission is extended to Monday 20 July 2020, 16.00 hrs, Mauritius Time.
