Bank of Mauritius : Extension of closing date of bid submission following Request For Proposal for provision of services for the setting up of a Central KYC Registry at the Bank of Mauritius

EXTENSION OF CLOSING DATE OF BID SUBMISSION

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL Provision of services for the setting up of a Central KYC Registry at the Bank of Mauritius

09 July 2020

The Bank of Mauritius hereby informs bidders that the closing date for the bid submission is extended to Monday 20 July 2020, 16.00 hrs, Mauritius Time.

BANK OF MAURITIUS Mauritius

Sir William Newton Street, Port Louis,Telephone: +230 202 3800

Email: communications@bom.muWebsite: www.bom.mu