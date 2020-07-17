Log in
News : Economy & Forex

Bank of Mauritius : Responses to Queries - Request for Proposal - Supply of Database Servers

07/17/2020 | 06:56am EDT

RESPONSES TO QUERIES - REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL - Supply of Database Servers

Chapter

Current

Clarification/Query

Proposed Responses

Specification

The Bank to advise if we can propose 2 options

1

General

-

(each option with SPARC S7 servers but with

Bidder needs to submit 2 separate bids.

different brands of Storage).

In terms of Oracle Database Licensing, the Bank to

confirm that they understand that having SAN to

2

General

-

SAN replication on Production site implies that the

Note has already been taken of Oracle's licensing

number of Oracle Database Licenses to be catered

principles for the proposed design.

will be twice as the normal quantity in addition to

the license on DR Site.

Since the Servers requested are SPARC based and

already support Oracle Solaris ZFS filesystem, the

Bank to confirm if we can propose ZFS mirror

The tender document does not mention any brand of

between the two volumes/LUNs from the two SANs

3

General

-

instead of SAN to SAN replication. The reason

servers specifically. Bidder should submit a complete

working solution which covers the Bank's need for

behind this proposition is that in ZFS mirror, both

redundancy at storage level.

LUNs/Volumes will be active whereas in SAN to

SAN replication, the volumes in the second SAN

will be in Offline mode.

4

General

-

What is the size of each database?

1.5Tb for each database.

5

General

-

What is the network bandwidth and latency between

100MB network bandwidth between production and

the production and DR sites?

DR, with a latency of around 1 millisecond.

Oracle databases will need to be installed on the

6

General

-

Will the Oracle be virtualised on VMWare solution?

virtual servers that will be created. Bidder should

specify the virtualisation platform that is being

proposed.

7

General

-

What version of Oracle?

Oracle 18c to be installed on new servers.

8

General

-

Is it running on Linux and what flavour?

Currently, servers are running Linux. Bidder should

specify the OS that is being proposed.

Disclaimer

Bank of Mauritius published this content on 17 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2020 10:55:05 UTC
