Bank of Mauritius : Responses to Queries - Request for Proposal - Supply of Database Servers

RESPONSES TO QUERIES - REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL - Supply of Database Servers
Chapter
Current
Clarification/Query
Proposed Responses
Specification
The Bank to advise if we can propose 2 options
1
General
-
(each option with SPARC S7 servers but with
Bidder needs to submit 2 separate bids.
different brands of Storage).
In terms of Oracle Database Licensing, the Bank to
confirm that they understand that having SAN to
2
General
-
SAN replication on Production site implies that the
Note has already been taken of Oracle's licensing
number of Oracle Database Licenses to be catered
principles for the proposed design.
will be twice as the normal quantity in addition to
the license on DR Site.
Since the Servers requested are SPARC based and
already support Oracle Solaris ZFS filesystem, the
Bank to confirm if we can propose ZFS mirror
The tender document does not mention any brand of
3
General
-
instead of SAN to SAN replication. The reason
servers specifically. Bidder should submit a complete
working solution which covers the Bank's need for
redundancy at storage level.
SAN replication, the volumes in the second SAN
4
General
-
What is the size of each database?
1.5Tb for each database.
5
General
-
What is the network bandwidth and latency between
100MB network bandwidth between production and
the production and DR sites?
DR, with a latency of around 1 millisecond.
Oracle databases will need to be installed on the
6
General
-
Will the Oracle be virtualised on VMWare solution?
virtual servers that will be created. Bidder should
specify the virtualisation platform that is being
proposed.
7
General
-
What version of Oracle?
Oracle 18c to be installed on new servers.
8
General
-
Is it running on Linux and what flavour?
Currently, servers are running Linux. Bidder should
specify the OS that is being proposed.
