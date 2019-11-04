Bank of Mauritius : Special Banking Hours on 8 November 2019

4 November 2019

Members of the public are hereby informed that, following a request made by the Mauritius Bankers Association Limited, the Bank of Mauritius ('Bank') has given its approval, under section 62 of the Banking Act 2004, for banks to close their business with the public at 14:00 hours on 8 November 2019.

The Bank will also remain open to the public until 14:00 hours on 8 November 2019, while interbank cheque clearing and electronic settlement facilities will remain open until 13:45 hours to allow all transactions of the day to be completed in due time.