Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Bank of Mauritius : Support Programme - Extension of specific measures

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/13/2020 | 12:21pm EDT

BANK OF MAURITIUS

COVID-19 SUPPORT PROGRAMME EXTENSION OF SPECIFIC MEASURES

13 July 2020

The Bank of Mauritius has, as primary mandate, to maintain price stability and to promote the orderly and balanced economic development in the Republic of Mauritius. The Bank is responsible for the formulation and execution of monetary policy as determined by the Monetary Policy Committee, chaired by the Governor. It is also mandated to ensure the stability and soundness of the financial system as well as the regulation of credit and currency in the best interests of the Republic of Mauritius.

Monday 13 July 2020

On 8 July 2020, at the post-MPC press conference, the Bank of Mauritius announced the extension of specific measures under its COVID-19 Support Programme. The measures aim at further assisting Mauritian businesses across all economic sectors.

These specific measures are the following:

SPECIAL

RELIEF AMOUNT OF

RS 5BILLION

  • The Bank of Mauritius has introduced a Special Relief Amount of Rs5 Billion through commercial banks to meet cash flow and working capital requirements of economic operators which are being directly impacted by COVID-19.

  • This Special Relief Amount is being made available, through commercial banks up to 30 September 2020, to all sectors of activities impacted by COVID-19, including SMEs.

  • Disbursements will be effected through commercial banks and the Bank of Mauritius is capping interest on these advances to impacted economic operators at the fixed rate of 1.5 per cent per annum.

  • The repayment period is extended from 30 months to 48 months, with a moratorium period of up to 9 months.

  • Impacted operators are invited to contact their respective commercial banks.

SWAP ARRANGEMENT TO SUPPORT IMPORT-ORIENTED BUSINESSES

  • The Bank of Mauritius introduced on 23 March 2020 a USD/MUR swap arrangement with commercial banks for an initial amount of USD100 Million.

  • This arrangement aims at enabling commercial banks to support import-oriented businesses, except for the State Trading Corporation which will be dealing directly with the Bank of Mauritius for its foreign currency requirements until further notice.

  • The Bank has increased the amount for swap transactions by an additional USD100 Million.

  • This facility, which was initially effective until 30 June 2020, will now be available to banks for the next 6 months.

SPECIAL FOREIGN CURRENCY (USD) LINE OF CREDIT

  • The Bank has now raised the amount of the FX line of credit to banks for funding purposes from USD300 Million to USD500 Million, that is, by an additional amount of USD200 Million.

  • The additional amount will be available to banks for the next 6 months.

  • The facility will be repayable one ( 1) year from the effective date of disbursement.

In light of the evolution of the economic context, the Bank of Mauritius stands ready to take any additional appropriate measure to maintain the stability of the financial system and mitigate any adverse impact on economic growth and development, consistent with its statutory responsibilities.

Note to editors and to members of the public

Questions pertaining to the media, the Bank's publications, statistics, and the functions of the central bank must be sent to communications@bom.mu.

Media partners and members of the public may subscribe to receive email alerts for Media Releases, Public Notices, Monthly Statistical Bulletins, Speeches, Minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee, Annual Report, and Monetary Policy and Financial Stability Reports issued by the Bank of Mauritius.

BANK OF MAURITIUS - Sir William Newton Street, Port Louis, Mauritius - Tel: +230 202 3800 -www.bom.mu

Disclaimer

Bank of Mauritius published this content on 13 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2020 16:20:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:51pCanada and U.S. still talking about future of non-essential travel ban -Trudeau
RE
12:50pPfizer, BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine candidates get FDA's 'fast track' status
RE
12:49pWith a post-Brexit border operation model, Britain tells firms to get ready
RE
12:43pSaudi energy minister expresses confidence that iraq would continue to improve its level of compliance with oil cuts - joint statement
RE
12:41pIraq, saudi oil ministers in joint statement say efforts by opec+ to meet their output cuts will enhance market stability
RE
12:40pIraq oil minister says iraq will improve compliance with opec+ cuts to reach 100% by start of august, and pledged to compensate in july-september for the overproduction in may and june- statement
RE
12:36pCentral bankers say now is the time to get ready for end of Libor
RE
12:36pSaudi arabia and iraq confirm their full commitment to the opec+ agreement- statement
RE
12:36pNew animated 'Star Wars' series will debut on Disney+ in 2021
RE
12:34pCentral bankers say now is the time to get ready for end of Libor
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ADOBE INC. : Tech Stock Rally Isn't Out of Juice Just Yet, Analysts Say
2ATLANTIA SPA : ATLANTIA : Italy's PM dismisses latest Atlantia bid to keep motorway licence
3PEPSICO, INC. : PEPSICO : results beat as lockdowns boost snack sales
4AMS AG : AMS : Receives a Sell rating from Barclays
5G4S PLC : G4S : 2020 Half Year Results Announcement Date Change

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group