Bank of Mexico Cuts 2019 Economic Growth Estimate

By Anthony Harrup

MEXICO CITY -- Bank of Mexico lowered its economic growth forecast for this year after output of goods and services contracted in the first quarter, and said it would take longer than expected for inflation to return to its 3% target.

The central bank expects gross domestic product will expand between 0.8% and 1.8% this year, after projecting growth between 1.1% and 2.1% earlier.

A number of private sector economists have lowered their forecasts after GDP shrank 0.2% in the first quarter from the previous quarter, while fourth-quarter 2018 growth was reduced to practically flat compared with the third quarter.

The main reason for the lower GDP forecast is the worse-than-expected first quarter, even though some causes of the downturn were transitory, the central bank said Wednesday in its quarterly report.

Mexico's economy is expected to return to a growth path in coming quarters, supported by both domestic and external demand. However, export demand could be affected negatively by a slowdown in global growth, especially in U.S. industrial production, the bank added.

The bank kept its growth estimate for 2020 in a range of 1.7% to 2.7%.

Despite the recent slowdown in the economy, Bank of Mexico has been reluctant to signal any prospects of cutting interest rates in the near future. The bank left the overnight interest-rate target at a 10-year high 8.25% earlier this month.

Consumer-price inflation has picked up in recent months and stood at 4.4% in mid-May, above the central bank's 3% target. Core inflation -- which excludes energy and agricultural produce -- was 3.8%.

The central bank raised its inflation forecast, and sees the annual rate averaging 3.7% in the fourth quarter of this year compared with its previous projection of 3.4%. The bank expects inflation will be back on target in the fourth quarter of 2020, instead of between the second and third quarters of next year.

Write to Anthony Harrup at anthony.harrup@wsj.com