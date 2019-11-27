Log in
Bank of Mexico Cuts Economic Growth Forecasts

11/27/2019 | 02:30pm EST

By Anthony Harrup

MEXICO CITY -- The Bank of Mexico lowered its economic growth estimates for 2019 and 2020, saying weakness had been more pronounced and prolonged than it previously expected.

In its quarterly inflation report Wednesday, the central bank estimated that gross domestic product -- a measure of output in goods and services -- would end this year between a contraction of 0.2% and an expansion of 0.2%. Previously it had expected growth of 0.2% to 0.7%.

For 2020, the bank lowered its estimate to 0.8%-1.8% from 1.5%-2.5%, and introduced a forecast for 2021 of 1.3% to 2.3%.

"We are anticipating a recovery in activity, although later and a little more moderate than what we were expecting three months ago," Bank of Mexico Gov. Alejandro Díaz de León said in presenting the report.

Recent information had shown greater weakness than was expected previously, and the fourth-quarter could be affected by a slowdown in auto production, the bank said.

GDP was unchanged in the third quarter from the second quarter, after posting seasonally adjusted declines of 0.1% in each of the three preceding quarters. Economic activity was flat in the first nine months of the year, compared with the first nine months of 2018.

In response to the sluggish economy and easing inflation, the central bank cut interest rates at its previous three monetary policy meetings and is widely expected to lower rates further in December and 2020.

The bank projected that inflation will average 3% in the fourth quarter of this year, in line with its target. It sees a slight pick-up in early 2020 before ending next year also around 3%.

Write to Anthony Harrup at anthony.harrup@wsj.com

