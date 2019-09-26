Bank of Mexico Lowers Interest Rates Again

By Anthony Harrup

MEXICO CITY -- The Bank of Mexico cut interest rates for a second consecutive month after inflation slowed to its 3% target amid economic stagnation.

A majority of the central bank's board of governors voted Thursday to lower the overnight interest-rate target to 7.75% from 8%. Two of the five board members voted to cut the rate by a half-percentage point to 7.5%.

"The reduction of headline inflation, the ample slack in the economy, and the recent behavior of external and domestic yield curves" were the main reasons for the decision, the bank said in a statement.

It cited the Federal Reserve's recent rate cut and monetary-easing measures by the European Central Bank, as well as a decline in yields on Mexican government debt.

Mexico's inflation rate fell to 2.99% in mid-September from 3.16% at the end of August, hitting the central bank's target for the first time in three years. Core inflation, excluding energy and agricultural products, held around 3.8%.

While inflation has declined faster than expected, the economy continues to struggle.

Gross domestic product contracted in the first quarter and was flat in the second. The third quarter also got off to a weak start, with economic activity slipping 0.1% in July from June amid declines in industrial output and services.

The central bank said the economy is expected to show a slight recovery in the rest of the year, although growth risks remain on the downside.

