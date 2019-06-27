Bank of Mexico Maintains Interest Rates in Split Vote

By Anthony Harrup

MEXICO CITY -- The Bank of Mexico kept interest rates unchanged Thursday in a split decision, citing risks for inflation from both domestic and external sources and a deteriorating outlook for economic growth.

A majority of board members voted to keep the overnight interest rate target at 8.25%, with one member voting to cut the rate by a quarter of a percentage point.

The decision was widely expected despite easing inflation and recent peso stability, given shocks such as the Trump administration's threat of imposing tariffs on all imports from Mexico and the downgrades by Fitch Ratings of Mexico and state oil company Petróleos Mexicanos.

Although the Mexican government averted U.S. tariffs with an agreement to step up its actions to curb irregular migration across its territory to the U.S., and expectations of lower interest rates in the U.S. have led to investor appetite for higher yields, "risks that may deteriorate the performance of financial assets in Mexico are still present," the Bank of Mexico said.

The bank said the outlook for economic growth in Mexico has deteriorated, while the balance of risks for inflation remains highly uncertain.

Consumer price inflation eased to 4% in mid-June from 4.3% at the end of May, while core inflation, which excludes energy and agricultural prices, edged up to 3.9% from 3.8%. The central bank targets inflation of 3%, plus-or-minus 1 percentage point.

"The possibility that the peso exchange rate comes under pressure stemming from external or domestic factors stands out," the central bank said.

Write to Anthony Harrup at anthony.harrup@wsj.com