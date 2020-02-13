Bank of Mexico Makes Fifth Consecutive Rate Cut

By Anthony Harrup

MEXICO CITY -- The Bank of Mexico cut interest rates Thursday in its first monetary-policy meeting of the year as inflation remained close to its target and risks to economic growth increased.

The board of governors voted unanimously to lower the overnight interest-rate target to 7% from 7.25% in a fifth consecutive quarter-percentage-point reduction.

"The current levels of headline inflation, the inflation outlook within the time frame in which monetary policy operates, the greater amount of economic slack, and the recent behavior of external and domestic yield curves, were considered," the central bank said.

Mexico's consumer-price inflation picked up to 3.2% in January from 2.8% in December and remains close to the central bank's 3% target. While inflation slowed last year, gross domestic product contracted 0.1%, according to preliminary data.

The central bank started lowering interest rates in August as inflation eased and the economy showed signs of stagnating. Thursday's rate cut is widely expected to be followed by additional reductions this year.

Write to Anthony Harrup at anthony.harrup@wsj.com