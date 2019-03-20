Bank of Mexico Seen Cutting Interest Rates This Year -- Market Talk

Eleven of the 21 banks polled by Citibanamex expect the Bank of Mexico to start lowering interest rates this year from the current 8.25%, six see the next move as a cut in 2020, and four make no prediction. Consensus is that the overnight interest-rate target will end this year at 8%, compared with 8.25% previously. Expectations for lower borrowing costs come amid slowing inflation -- 3.9% in February -- and the peso's recent gains to its strongest level versus the US dollar since October. The median inflation forecast for 2019 in the biweekly survey fell to 3.7% from 3.8%, and the GDP growth estimate held at 1.5%. (anthony.harrup@wsj.com)