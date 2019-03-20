Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Interest Rates

News : Interest Rates
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Bank of Mexico Seen Cutting Interest Rates This Year -- Market Talk

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/20/2019 | 06:45pm EDT

Eleven of the 21 banks polled by Citibanamex expect the Bank of Mexico to start lowering interest rates this year from the current 8.25%, six see the next move as a cut in 2020, and four make no prediction. Consensus is that the overnight interest-rate target will end this year at 8%, compared with 8.25% previously. Expectations for lower borrowing costs come amid slowing inflation -- 3.9% in February -- and the peso's recent gains to its strongest level versus the US dollar since October. The median inflation forecast for 2019 in the biweekly survey fell to 3.7% from 3.8%, and the GDP growth estimate held at 1.5%. (anthony.harrup@wsj.com)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Interest Rates"
06:45pBank of Mexico Seen Cutting Interest Rates This Year -- Market Talk
DJ
04:20pConsumer Cos Up As Fed Statement Seen Dragging Down Mortgage Rates -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
03:57pFed Keeps Rates Unchanged, Signals No More Increases Likely This Year--2nd Update
DJ
03:10pFed Keeps Rates Unchanged, Signals No More Increases Likely This Year--Update
DJ
12:02pBorrowers cash in as UK banks seek triple-A bonds as Brexit insurance
RE
07:01aSouth Africa's February inflation tame, central bank to keep rates pat
RE
03:30aSouth Africa's central bank likely to hold rates on March 28
RE
03:06aForeign investors turned net buyers of Asian bonds in February
RE
03/18Merkel hopes euro zone inflation hits target so ECB can hike rates
RE
03/18Taiwan seen leaving rates unchanged as tech slowdown bites - Reuters poll
RE
Latest news "Interest Rates"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : BAYER : shares slide after latest Roundup cancer ruling
2BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW plans to cut costs after warning on profits
3MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : Major League Soccer Sees More Fan Engagement, Revenue ..
4CONTINENTAL : Europe's car stocks rally as BAML backs autos as 'contrarian' buy
5KIER GROUP PLC : KIER : Results for the six months ended 31 December 2018

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.