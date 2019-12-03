Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Bank of Montreal profit drops on costs to cut 5% of workforce

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2019 | 12:31pm EST
A Bank of Montreal logo is seen outside of a branch in Ottawa

Bank of Montreal reported a drop in fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday, driven by severance costs to cut about 5% of its workforce, even as earnings excluding the one-time items beat expectations.

BMO took a restructuring charge of C$357 million ($268.40 million), which also included some real-estate costs. The bank cut about 810 jobs, and is targeting a total reduction of 5%, or about 2,300 employees.

The cuts are part of Chief Executive Darryl White's strategy to lower the bank's efficienc
y ratio, which measures non-interest expenses as a percentage of revenues.https://reut.rs/2DI7ge5

BMO's adjusted efficiency ratio fell to 60% in the fourth quarter, from 62.2% a year earlier. That compares with ratios of under 55% at most of its biggest rivals, based on their most recent filings.

"It's generally accepted that BMO is behind the others in this area," said John Kinsey, portfolio manager at Caldwell Securities, adding that banks' investments in technology portend more job cuts across the industry.

The efficiency initiatives will save BMO C$200 million in fiscal 2020, Chief Financial Officer Tom Flynn said on an analyst call.

BMO shares dropped 2.5% to C$98.14 at midday in Toronto, set for their lowest close in about a month. The Toronto stock benchmark fell 0.7%.

"It is difficult for us to credit good expense control in the face of yet another restructuring charge from this bank," Robert Sedran, an analyst at CIBC Capital Markets, wrote in a note.

BMO reported higher expenses in its Canadian and U.S. retail businesses, both of which scored earnings gains of about 6%, and its capital markets division, which posted a 9% profit drop. Net interest margin in its U.S. business dropped 11 basis points. The wealth management division's adjusted earnings climbed 31%.

Credit Suisse analyst Mike Rizvanovic cited concerns about an unsustainable 16% growth in Canadian commercial loans and margin compression in the United States.

BMO set aside C$253 million for credit losses in the quarter ended Oct. 31, up 45% from a year earlier.

Net income fell to C$1.19 billion, or C$1.78 a share, from C$1.7 billion, or C$2.58, a year ago. Profit excluding one-off items rose to C$2.43 per share, beating estimates of C$2.41 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Adjusted earnings for fiscal 2019 rose 4% from the previous year. BMO also increased its quarterly dividend to C$1.06 from C$1.03.

By Nichola Saminather and C Nivedita
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF MONTREAL -2.42% 98.24 Delayed Quote.14.61%
SHARE PLC -1.64% 30 Delayed Quote.34.07%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:40pFidelity Investments names new head of $3 trillion asset management division
RE
12:38pMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF HELLENIC REPUBL : Statement of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nikos Dendias, following his meeting with the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell (Brussels, 3 December 2019)
PU
12:36pACCENTURE : Financial Firms Struggling to Assess Risks of Disruptive Technologies, Accenture Report Finds; Risk managers believe that adopting AI, blockchain and RPA could have unintended consequences; 72% say that complex risks are emerging more rapidly than their own skills are advancing
AQ
12:34pGoldman Sachs to launch new products and services on Amazon's cloud
RE
12:31pBank of Montreal profit drops on costs to cut 5% of workforce
RE
12:29pTrump says China trade deal may have to wait amid sticking points in talks
RE
12:28pTrump says China trade deal may have to wait amid sticking points in talks
RE
12:19pWall Street sinks as Trump hints at delay in trade deal with China
RE
12:18pNMPF NATIONAL MILK PRODUCERS FEDERATION : FDA Nomination Heads to Senate Floor With NMPF Hopeful for Progress on Fake Milk
PU
12:09pFederal Reserve terminates 2015 forex enforcement action against Bank of America
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Trump says China trade deal may have to wait amid sticking points in talks
2EXOR N.V. : Exor Buys Controlling Stake in La Repubblica Publisher GEDI
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : OMV Agrees Partnership With Microsoft To Boost Digitization
4PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF : PING AN'S ONECONNECT LAUNCHES UP TO $504 MILLION U.S. IPO IN DOWN ROUND..
5ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : EDF raises 1.25 billion euros at 30 years as part of its EMTN ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group