Canada's fourth-largest lender said net income fell to C$1.19 billion ($894.67 million), or C$1.78 per share, in the fourth quarte

r ended Oct. 31, from C$1.69 billion, or C$2.57 per share, a year earlier.https://reut.rs/2DI7ge5

On an adjusted basis, the company earned C$2.43 per share.

(Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)