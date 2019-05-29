Bank of Montreal's quarterly profit hit by higher provisions

Canada's fourth-largest lender missed second-quarter profit estimates after seven straight quarters of beat.

However, the bank reported a 13% rise in total loans in the quarter, the most impressive performance among big Canadian banks.

Loans at Royal Bank of Canada jumped 9% in the quarter, while Toronto-Dominion posted a 3% rise. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC), which is most exposed to Canadian economy, reported negligible quarterly loan growth, while Bank of Nova Scotia registered an 11.5% surge in loans.

Loan growth has also powered a jump in Canadian banks' interest incomes, although some banks have warned loan growth, especially mortgages, could decline.

The Bank of Canada has raised key interest rates five times since July 2017, while the U.S. Federal Reserve has increased rates six times in the same period.

In the recently reported quarter, mortgage lending rose for most banks, except CIBC. Bank of Montreal's home lending rose 2.6%, despite stringent rules introduced by Canada's financial regulators last year to throw a blanket over parts of the housing markets in Toronto and Vancouver.

Financial regulators are now considering relaxing the rules, a top banking regulator said in February this year.

Net income from Bank of Montreal's personal and commercial banking unit rose 9% in the quarter, with both domestic and U.S. units showing growth. The bank has been putting its weight behind its U.S. business in a bid to diversify its revenue streams.

Provisions for credit losses - the money a bank sets aside to cover bad loans - increased by C$16 million ($11.9 million) to C$176 million.

Loan loss provisions rose across the board in the quarter, partly due to defaults by oil and gas companies that came under pressure in the wake of a sharp decline in crude oil prices.

Analysts have said the higher provisions may point to a troubling trend, which could be the beginning of an overall weakening.

Bank of Montreal's adjusted net income rose to C$1.52 billion, or C$2.30 per share, missing a

nalysts' estimates of C$2.33 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data. (https://reut.rs/2KbHsvx)

(Reporting by Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)

