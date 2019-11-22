Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bank of Nova Scotia : Presidential Proclamation on National Family Week, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/22/2019 | 03:57pm EST

The strength of our Republic is not measured only by our military might and robust economy but also by the strength of our family bonds. Families shape our values, develop our character, and teach us to love, forgive, and become productive citizens and responsible members of society. During National Family Week, we pause to reflect on the importance of the family - the bedrock of our Nation.

Since I took office, my Administration has empowered families. We are currently in the midst of the longest economic recovery in our Nation's history, which is improving quality of life and stability for families of all types. Thanks to our economic policies, which include eliminating unnecessary and burdensome regulations and the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, we have seen the unemployment rate drop to a half‑century low, real median household income reach a record high, and the poverty rate fall to its lowest level since 2001. We have fought for families by securing a doubling of the Child Tax Credit, preserving the Child and Dependent Care Credit, signing into law the largest ever increase in child care and development block grants - a major new investment in child care affordability - and developing a tax credit for employers who offer paid family and medical leave. We continue to call on the Congress to pass a nationwide paid family leave program.

Last year, I signed into law the Family First Prevention Services Act, which reimagines and reorients our Nation's child welfare system toward keeping at-risk families intact in their own homes and communities and minimizing the need for foster care. This legislation provides funding for mental health therapy, family counseling, addiction treatment, and parenting classes. Additionally, we are working to expand adoption providers so that children of all ages in the foster care system can experience what every child deserves - a loving family in a forever home.

For some of our Nation's families, the incarceration of a loved one is a tremendous challenge. My Administration is proud that the reunification and strengthening of families is one of the many benefits of our criminal justice reform efforts. Since maintaining family and community ties is key to the successful reentry of prisoners into society, the bipartisan First Step Act, which I signed into law in 2018, includes provisions that allow inmates to be placed closer to their home communities, which facilitates family visitation. Further, it includes reasonable sentencing reforms that make our criminal justice system fairer by reducing excessive penalties for certain drug offenders, which allows families to reunify more quickly.

This week, we vow always to cherish, honor, protect, and respect the incredible gift of family and renew our commitment to strengthening and celebrating all of our Nation's families. A stable, loving family is one of life's greatest blessings. It provides support, comfort, guidance, acceptance, and joy.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, DONALD J. TRUMP, President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim November 24 through November 30, 2019, as National Family Week. I invite communities, churches, and individuals to observe this week with appropriate ceremonies and activities to honor our Nation's families.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this
twenty-second day of November, in the year of our Lord two thousand nineteen, and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and forty-fourth.

DONALD J. TRUMP

Disclaimer

President of the United States published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 20:56:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:16pDOUGLAS EMMETT : Acquires Additional Ownership Interest In Existing Fund
PR
04:16pBECTON DICKINSON AND : BD to Present at Evercore ISI 2nd Annual HealthCONx Conference
PR
04:16pKKR : FS/KKR Announces Shareholder Approval of Mergers of Non-Traded BDCs
PR
04:16pDARDEN RESTAURANTS : to Host Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Conference Call on December 19
PR
04:16pUGI : Declares Common Dividend
BU
04:16pCOMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL : Announces Pricing of $500 Million Senior Notes
BU
04:16pWORLD FUEL SERVICES CORPORATION : Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
04:16pQEP Resources Completes Redemption of Its 6.8% Senior Notes Due 2020
GL
04:16pAMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE : Declares Annual Cash Dividend on Common Stock
BU
04:16pCSB BANCORP, INC. : Declares Fourth Quarter Cash Dividend
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla's electric pickup breaks the mould with angular design and armored glass
2S&P 500 : Trump, Xi send positive signals on initial deal to defuse U.S.-China trade war
3FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : SHATTERED GLASS: Futuristic design questioned after Tesla Cybertruck launch
4THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION : Schwab In Talks To Buy Rival Broker -- WSJ
5CENTRICA PLC : CENTRICA : shares rise as it lines up to meet targets

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group