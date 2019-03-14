Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bank of Palestine : launches a campaign in celebration of women during the month of March, to include prizes in the amount of $10,000 and 30 interest and commission-free loans

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2019 | 03:29am EDT

In celebration of the month of March, Bank of Palestine launched a massive campaign for Palestinian women entitled 'We Celebrate March in a Special Way.' Stemming from its belief in the importance of integrated action and supporting women to practice their right to work and productivity, the campaign aims to appreciate Palestinian women and encourage them to promote their contribution in society building and economic development.

The campaign incorporates a series of credit facilitations and savings awards for women who have savings accounts and Ana O Shatarti accounts. Credit facilitations involve granting a total of 30 interest and commission-free loans during the month of March for women who wish to establish small projects or develop existing ones. The prizes on savings will involve a draw on two prizes in the amount of $5,000 each, whereby this draw is separate from the daily savings draw and only involves women savers. The first draw was implemented on the occasions of the International Women's Day on 8 March, while the second draw will be implemented on the occasion of Mothers' Day on 21 March, whereby all women who have savings accounts and Ana O Shatarti accounts with a minimum of $200 are eligible to participate.

The loans will be granted to the first 30 women who approach the bank and apply for loans (maximum amount of $25,000) to establish or develop their own micro, small and medium size projects during the month of March. The winners will be announced on Bank of Palestine's Facebook page and website.

Mr. Rushdi Ghalayini, the General Director of Bank of Palestine, stressed that the campaign forms part of the efforts conducted by the bank in appreciation of Palestinian women who are brave and resilient. It is also a continuation of efforts conducted by the bank to promote the role of women through the Felestineya program, which includes a strategy for empowering women within society by providing them banking services that respond to their needs, in addition to training programs and non-financial consulting services.

Ghalayini added that last year, the Felestineya program managed to reach 4,000 women beneficiaries and raise their banking awareness, and the bank also launched the Mini MBA program to improve the capacity of women and allow them to develop their own work mechanisms, products and services. Ghalayini also stated that the bank designed a facilitations program especially for women to enable them to obtain security-free loans for establishing their projects, as well as an interest and commission-free facilitations program for women with disabilities, in cooperation with the Ministry of Labor, to enable women to establish their own small projects and achieve economic independence.

Disclaimer

Bank of Palestine plc published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2019 07:28:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:59aELDERS : FY19 Update Opens in a new Window
PU
03:59aSKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN : Decision on repayment of fine assessed by ESMA to SEB
PU
03:58aBOEING : Ethiopian crash black boxes sent to Paris as 737 MAX jets grounded globally
RE
03:57aGermany's RWE sees bleak 2019 as fossil-fuel plants struggle
RE
03:57aBOEING : newest plane becomes its biggest headache
AQ
03:56aCOMPONENTA : gives guidance for 2019 and is planning downscaling activities
AQ
03:55aEDAG ENGINEERING GROUP AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
03:55aDP WORLD : introduces new cranes ar Berbera port
AQ
03:55aBOEING : Etihad units sign key deals with Sky Prime at Saudi airshow
AQ
03:54aSUEZ : Icon News SUEZ names Yuvbir Singh as CEO of Water Technologies & Solutions Business
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Hammond offers more spending, lower taxes if a Brexit deal is done
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Boeing Tries to Limit the Fallout
3FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Fiat Chrysler recalling 965,000 U.S., Canadian vehicles over excess emissions
4O2 CZECH REPUBLIC AS : O2 CZECH REPUBLIC : Czech network operator CETIN sees Huawei risks as manageable - news..
5ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI : ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI : Raises Dividend as 2018 Net Profit Rose

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.