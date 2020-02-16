Bank of Palestine : signs an agreement with the Higher Council for Youth and Sports to sponsor the Palestine Marathon 2020

On Wednesday, 12/2/2020, Bank of Palestine signed an agreement with the Higher Council for Youth and Sports to sponsor the Palestine Marathon 2020, which will be organized during the upcoming March with the participation of thousands of runners and athletes from various parts of the world. The agreement was signed at Bank of Palestine headquarters in the city of Ramallah, between Mr. Rushdi Ghalayini, the General Director of Bank of Palestine and Mr. Issam Al Qadumi, the General Secretary of the Higher Council for Youth and Sports, in the presence of Ms. Etidal Ismail, the General Director of the Marathon, Mr. Nasser Bakir, Chief of Corporate Business at Bank of Palestine, and several bank representatives and officials.

Mr. Rushdi Ghalayini, the General Director of Bank of Palestine, expressed his pride in the partnership between the bank and the Higher Council for Youth and Sports, and for sponsoring the Palestine Marathon, which is beginning to leave a significant footprint on sports events by involving the participation of thousands of locals, Arabs and internationals. Ghalayini praised the efforts of the Higher Council for Youth and Sports in implementing activities that contribute to promoting Palestine's civic, humanitarian and sports image around the world. 'Bank of Palestine's sponsorship of such events stems from its efforts in the field of corporate social responsibility, contributing approximately 5% of the bank's profits for supporting all developmental sectors, including sports,' stated Ghalayini.

Mr. Issam Al Qadumi, the General Secretary of the Higher Council for Youth and Sports, presented one aspect of the activities and projects implemented by the HCYS to promote the level of sports clubs in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip and the importance of the Marathon as a unique national event. 'The partnership that was established with Bank of Palestine since the launch of the first Marathon has developed into an important international event whose participants increase significantly with each passing year,' stated Al Qadumi.