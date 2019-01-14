Bank of Qingdao : Announcements and Notices-COMPLETION OF THE A SHARE OFFERING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Bank of Qingdao Co., Ltd.*

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(H Shares Stock Code: 3866)

(Preference Shares Stock Code: 4611)

COMPLETION OF THE A SHARE OFFERING

This announcement is made by Bank of Qingdao Co., Ltd. (the "Bank") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

References are made to the announcements of the Bank dated 23 March 2018, 15 May 2018, 28 August 2018, 30 November 2018, 5 December 2018, 12 December 2018, 19 December 2018, 26 December 2018, 2 January 2019, 3 January 2019, 7 January 2019, 8 January 2019 and 10 January 2019 and the circular of the Bank dated 23 April 2018, relating to the A Share Offering and the relevant matters. Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used herein have the same meanings as defined in the circular of the Bank dated 23 April 2018.

The Bank is pleased to announce that the Bank has completed the A Share Offering. The A Shares of the Bank will be listed and commence trading on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange on 16 January 2019. Certain key information in respect of the A Shares listing is as follows:

Place of listing : Shenzhen Stock Exchange Date of listing : 16 January 2019 Stock abbreviation : Bank of Qingdao Stock code : 002948 Total number of shares : 4,509,690,000 shares (comprising 1,763,034,980 H Shares, after the A Share Offering 2,295,677,769 A Shares converted from the existing Domestic Shares and 450,977,251 new A Shares) 1

Announcements (Chinese version only) setting out the details of the A Share Offering have also been published on the website of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (www.szse.cn) and the HKEX news website of the Stock Exchange (www.hkexnews.hk) on 15 January 2019.

By order of the Board Bank of Qingdao Co., Ltd.*

Guo Shaoquan

Chairman

Qingdao, Shandong Province, the PRC

15 January 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Guo Shaoquan, Mr. Wang Lin, Mr. Yang Fengjiang and Ms. Lu Lan as executive directors; Mr. Zhou Yunjie, Mr. Rosario Strano, Ms. Tan Lixia, Mr. Marco Mussita, Mr. Deng Youcheng and Mr. Choi Chi Kin, Calvin as non-executive directors; Mr. Wong Tin Yau, Kelvin, Mr. Chen Hua, Ms. Dai Shuping, Mr. Simon Cheung and Ms. Fang Qiaoling as independent non-executive directors.

Bank of Qingdao Co., Ltd. is not an authorized institution within the meaning of the Banking Ordinance (Chapter 155 of the Laws of Hong Kong), not subject to the supervision of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and not authorized to carry on banking and/or deposit-taking business in Hong Kong.

