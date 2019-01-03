Bank of Qingdao : Announcements and Notices-DETERMINATION OF THE OFFER PRICE AND OFFER SIZE FO...

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Bank of Qingdao Co., Ltd.*

ڡࢥვБٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡*

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(H Shares Stock Code: 3866)

(Preference Shares Stock Code: 4611)

DETERMINATION OF THE OFFER PRICE AND OFFER SIZE

FOR THE A SHARE OFFERING

This announcement is made by Bank of Qingdao Co., Ltd. (the "Bank") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

References are made to the announcements of the Bank dated 23 March 2018, 15 May 2018, 28

August 2018, 30 November 2018, 5 December 2018, 12 December 2018, 19 December 2018 and 26 December 2018 and the circular of the Bank dated 23 April 2018, relating to the A Share Offering and the relevant matters. Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used herein have the same meanings as defined in the circular.

The Bank is pleased to announce that, following the completion of the preliminary price consultation of the A Share Offering, the Bank will issue 450,977,251 new A Shares at the offer price of RMB4.52 per Share. The offer price was determined based on several factors including, among others, results of the preliminary price consultation, the fundamentals of the issuer, H Share price of the Bank, needs for proceeds, valuation of comparable companies, the industry in which the Bank operates, market conditions and underwriting risks.

For the finalized terms of the A Share Offering, please refer to the full text of the Bank of Qingdao Co., Ltd. Initial Public Offering (A Shares) Prospectus and its summary issued by the Bank on the website of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (www.szse.cn) and the HKEX news website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (www.hkexnews.hk) on 12 December 2018.

The Bank will keep the Shareholders and potential investors informed of any further development in relation to the A Share Offering in accordance with the Listing Rules and applicable laws and regulations. This announcement does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, subscribe for or purchase any securities of the Bank.

By order of the Board Bank of Qingdao Co., Ltd.*

Guo Shaoquan

Chairman

Qingdao, Shandong Province, the PRC, 3 January 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Guo Shaoquan, Mr. Wang Lin, Mr. Yang Fengjiang and Ms. Lu Lan as executive directors; Mr. Zhou Yunjie, Mr. Rosario Strano, Ms. Tan Lixia, Mr. Marco Mussita, Mr. Deng Youcheng and Mr. Choi Chi Kin, Calvin as non-executive directors; Mr. Wong Tin Yau, Kelvin, Mr. Chen Hua, Ms. Dai Shuping, Mr. Simon Cheung and Ms. Fang Qiaoling as independent non-executive directors.

*Bank of Qingdao Co., Ltd. is not an authorized institution within the meaning of the Banking Ordinance (Chapter 155 of the Laws of Hong Kong), not subject to the supervision of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and not authorized to carry on banking/deposit-taking business in Hong Kong.