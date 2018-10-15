Bank of Qingdao : Announcements and Notices-NOTICE OF 2018 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.
Bank of Qingdao Co., Ltd.*
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(H Shares Stock Code: 3866)
(Preference Shares Stock Code: 4611)
NOTICE OF 2018 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY
GENERAL MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 2018 first extraordinary general meeting (the "2018 First EGM") of Bank of Qingdao Co., Ltd. (the "Bank") will be held at No. 6 Qinling Road, Laoshan District, Qingdao, Shandong Province, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC"), at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, 30 November 2018 for the purposes of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolutions:
ORDINARY RESOLUTION
1. To consider and approve the resolution on the granting of authorization to purchase directors, supervisors and officers liability insurance and public offering of securities insurance
SPECIAL RESOLUTION
2. To consider and approve the resolution on the amendments to the articles of association of Bank of Qingdao Co., Ltd.
The Bank will despatch the circular of the 2018 First EGM to shareholders on or before 8 November 2018.
By order of the Board Bank of Qingdao Co., Ltd.*
Guo Shaoquan
Chairman
Shandong, PRC, 16 October 2018
As at the date of this notice, the Board comprises Mr. Guo Shaoquan, Mr. Wang Lin, Mr. Yang Fengjiang and Ms. Lu Lan as executive directors; Mr. Zhou Yunjie, Mr. Rosario Strano, Ms. Tan Lixia, Mr. Marco Mussita, Mr. Deng Youcheng and Mr. Choi Chi Kin, Calvin as non-executive directors; Mr. Wong Tin Yau, Kelvin, Mr. Chen Hua, Ms. Dai Shuping, Mr. Simon Cheung and Ms. Fang Qiaoling as independent non-executive directors.
*Bank of Qingdao Co., Ltd. is not an authorized institution within the meaning of the Banking Ordinance (Chapter 155 of the Laws of Hong Kong), not subject to the supervision of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and not authorized to carry out banking and/or deposit-taking business in Hong Kong.
Notes:
Pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"), all resolutions proposed at the meeting shall be voted by poll, except for those related to procedural or administrative matters to be voted by a show of hands as permitted by the chairman. Results of the poll voting will be published on the websites of the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (www.hkexnews.hk) and the Bank (www.qdccb.com) as required by the Listing Rules.
2. Closure of register of members and eligibility for attending and voting at the 2018 First EGM
H Shareholders are advised that the share register will be closed from Wednesday, 31 October 2018 to Friday, 30 November 2018 (both days inclusive). To be eligible for attending and voting at the 2018 First EGM, the transfer documents together with relevant share certificates and other appropriate documents must be deposited at the H Share registrar of the Bank, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong by no later than 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 30 October 2018. Shareholders whose names appear on the register of members of the Bank on Wednesday, 31 October 2018 are entitled to attend and vote at the 2018 First EGM. Pursuant to the requirement of the articles of association of the Bank, where a shareholder pledges 50% or more of his/her equity interests in the Bank, the voting rights of such shareholder at the 2018 First EGM shall be subject to restrictions.
3. Reply slip
Shareholders who intend to attend and vote at the 2018 First EGM in person or by proxy are required to complete and return the enclosed reply slip to the Bank's H Share registrar (for H Shareholder(s)) or the Bank's PRC registered office and principal place of business (for domestic shareholder(s)) on or before Friday, 9 November 2018. The reply slip may be delivered by hand, by post or by fax to Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the Bank's H Share registrar (for H Shareholder(s)), or the Bank's PRC registered office and principal place of business (for domestic shareholder(s)).
In the event that shareholders do not return the reply slips, and the reply slips state that the number of shares with voting right represented by those shareholders intending to attend the 2018 First EGM does not amount to half of the total number of shares with voting right of the Bank, the 2018 First EGM may be adjourned.
4. Proxy
Any shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the 2018 First EGM is entitled to appoint one or more persons (whether such person is a shareholder of the Bank or not) as his/her proxy or proxies to attend and vote on his/her behalf at the 2018 First EGM. As far as all joint shareholders of any shares are concerned, only the joint shareholder whose name appears first in the share register of members has the right to receive the share certificate of the relevant shares from the Bank, to receive notices of the Bank and any notice served on such a shareholder shall be treated as having been served on all the other joint shareholders of those shares. In the case of joint shareholders, any one shareholder may sign the proxy form(s). In the event that more than one joint shareholder attends the meeting in person or by proxy, the vote of the senior joint shareholder who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint shareholder(s) and for this purpose seniority will be determined by the order in which the names stand in the share register of members in respect of the joint shareholding.
The appointment of a proxy must be in writing with a form under the hand of the appointer or his/her attorney duly authorised in writing. For a corporate appointer, the proxy form must be affixed with the common seal or signed by its director or attorney duly authorised in writing. To be valid, the instrument appointing a proxy together with the power of attorney or other authorisation document (if any) or a notarially certified copy of that power of attorney or other authorisation document must be completed and returned to the Bank's H Share registrar (for H Shareholder(s)) or the Bank's PRC registered office and principal place of business (for domestic shareholder(s)) not less than 24 hours before the designated time for the holding of the 2018 First EGM or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the form(s) of proxy will not preclude shareholders from attending and voting in person at the 2018 First EGM or at any adjournment if he/she so wishes.
5. Others
(1) The 2018 First EGM is estimated to last no longer than half a working day. Shareholders who attend the meeting in person or by proxy shall bear their own traveling and accommodation expenses.
(2) Address of Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited:
17M Floor, Hopewell Centre,
183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai,
Hong Kong
Tel: (852) 2862 8555
Fax: (852) 2865 0990
Address of the PRC registered office and principal place of business of the Bank:
Building 3, No. 6 Qinling Road,
Laoshan District,
Qingdao,
Shandong Province, PRC
Tel: +86 (532) 8570 9728 Fax: +86 (532) 8578 3866