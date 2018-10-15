Bank of Qingdao : Announcements and Notices-NOTICE OF 2018 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.

Bank of Qingdao Co., Ltd.*

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(H Shares Stock Code: 3866)

(Preference Shares Stock Code: 4611)

NOTICE OF 2018 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY

GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 2018 first extraordinary general meeting (the "2018 First EGM") of Bank of Qingdao Co., Ltd. (the "Bank") will be held at No. 6 Qinling Road, Laoshan District, Qingdao, Shandong Province, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC"), at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, 30 November 2018 for the purposes of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolutions:

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

1. To consider and approve the resolution on the granting of authorization to purchase directors, supervisors and officers liability insurance and public offering of securities insurance

SPECIAL RESOLUTION

2. To consider and approve the resolution on the amendments to the articles of association of Bank of Qingdao Co., Ltd.

The Bank will despatch the circular of the 2018 First EGM to shareholders on or before 8 November 2018.

By order of the Board Bank of Qingdao Co., Ltd.*

Guo Shaoquan

Chairman

Shandong, PRC, 16 October 2018

As at the date of this notice, the Board comprises Mr. Guo Shaoquan, Mr. Wang Lin, Mr. Yang Fengjiang and Ms. Lu Lan as executive directors; Mr. Zhou Yunjie, Mr. Rosario Strano, Ms. Tan Lixia, Mr. Marco Mussita, Mr. Deng Youcheng and Mr. Choi Chi Kin, Calvin as non-executive directors; Mr. Wong Tin Yau, Kelvin, Mr. Chen Hua, Ms. Dai Shuping, Mr. Simon Cheung and Ms. Fang Qiaoling as independent non-executive directors.

*Bank of Qingdao Co., Ltd. is not an authorized institution within the meaning of the Banking Ordinance (Chapter 155 of the Laws of Hong Kong), not subject to the supervision of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and not authorized to carry out banking and/or deposit-taking business in Hong Kong.

Notes:

1.

Pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"), all resolutions proposed at the meeting shall be voted by poll, except for those related to procedural or administrative matters to be voted by a show of hands as permitted by the chairman. Results of the poll voting will be published on the websites of the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (www.hkexnews.hk) and the Bank (www.qdccb.com) as required by the Listing Rules.