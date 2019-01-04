Bank of Qingdao : Monthly Returns-Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities f...

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/12/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedBank of Qingdao Co., Ltd. (the "Bank") 4/1/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 3866

Description :H SharesNo. of ordinary sharesPar value (RMB)

Authorised share capital (RMB)Balance at close of preceding month

1,763,034,980

1.00

1,763,034,980

Increase/(decrease)

Nil

Nil

Balance at close of the month

1,763,034,980

1.00

1,763,034,980

(2) Stock code : N/A

Description :Domestic SharesNo. of ordinary sharesPar value (RMB)

Authorised share capital (RMB)Balance at close of preceding month

2,295,677,769

1.00

2,295,677,769

Increase/(decrease)

Nil

Nil

Balance at close of the month

2,295,677,769

1.00

2,295,677,769

2. Preference SharesStock code :

No. of preference shares Balance at close of preceding month 60,150,000 Increase/(decrease) Nil Balance at close of the month 60,150,000 3. Other Classes of Shares Stock code :

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

4611

N/ADescription :U.S.$1,203,000,000 5.50% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Offshore Preference Shares

Description : capital Par value (USD) (RMB) (See Remark 2) 100 1,203,000,000 Nil 100 1,203,000,000 No. of other Par value Authorised share classes of (State capital shares currency) (State currency)

N/A

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (RMB) :

Authorised share

11,941,971,749 (See Remark 3)

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

(1) (2)No of preference shares

Balance at close of

preceding month 1,763,034,980 2,295,677,769 60,150,000 N/A Increase/ (decrease) during the month Nil Nil Nil N/A Balance at close of the month 1,763,034,980 2,295,677,769 60,150,000 N/A

No. of other classes of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share option schemeincluding EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1. N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

2. N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

3. N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Granted

Movement during the month No. of new shares of No. of new shares of issuer issued during issuer which may be the month pursuant issued pursuant thereto thereto as at close of the month Total A. (Ordinary shares) Nil (Preference shares) Nil (Other class) N/A

ExercisedCancelledLapsedN/A

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A

Nominal valueCurrency of nominal valueat close of preceding month

Exercised Nominal value during the at close of themonthmonth

No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issuer which issued may be during the issued month pursuant thereto as at close of the month pursuant thereto

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A

(

/

/

)

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

(

/

/

)

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

(

/

/

)

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

Nil Nil N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description

1. Offshore Preference

Shares, convertible compulsorily upon occurrence of a trigger event pursuant to the terms and conditions with respect to the Offshore Preference SharesCurrency Amount at close Converted Amount atof amount outstandingof preceding monthUSD 4611

1,203,000,000

during the month

Nil

1,203,000,000 No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issuer issued which may be during the issued pursuant month thereto as at pursuant close of the thereto month 1,960,536,176 H Shares (See Remark 4)

close of the monthNil

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

H SharesSubscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)) 2. N/A

The initial conversion price is HK$4.76 per H Share, subject to adjustment

(15/03/2017)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

(

/

/

)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

(

/

/

)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)