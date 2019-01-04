Bank of Qingdao : Monthly Returns-Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities f...

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended
(dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/12/2018
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedBank of Qingdao Co., Ltd. (the "Bank") 4/1/2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code : 3866
Description :H SharesNo. of ordinary sharesPar value (RMB)
Authorised share capital (RMB)Balance at close of preceding month
1,763,034,980
1.00
1,763,034,980
Increase/(decrease)
Nil
Nil
Balance at close of the month
1,763,034,980
1.00
1,763,034,980
(2) Stock code : N/A
Description :Domestic SharesNo. of ordinary sharesPar value (RMB)
Authorised share capital (RMB)Balance at close of preceding month
2,295,677,769
1.00
2,295,677,769
Increase/(decrease)
Nil
Nil
Balance at close of the month
2,295,677,769
1.00
2,295,677,769
2. Preference SharesStock code :
|
No. of
|
preference
|
shares
|
Balance at close of preceding month
|
60,150,000
|
Increase/(decrease)
|
Nil
|
Balance at close of the month
|
60,150,000
|
3. Other Classes of Shares
|
Stock code :
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
4611
N/ADescription :U.S.$1,203,000,000 5.50% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Offshore Preference Shares
Description :
|
capital
|
Par value
|
(USD)
|
(RMB)
|
(See Remark 2)
|
100
|
1,203,000,000
|
Nil
|
100
|
1,203,000,000
|
No. of other
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
classes of
|
(State
|
capital
|
shares
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
N/A
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (RMB) :
Authorised share
11,941,971,749 (See Remark 3)
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
(1) (2)No of preference shares
Balance at close of
|
preceding month
|
1,763,034,980
|
2,295,677,769
|
60,150,000
|
N/A
|
Increase/ (decrease)
|
during the month
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
N/A
|
Balance at close of
|
the month
|
1,763,034,980
|
2,295,677,769
|
60,150,000
|
N/A
No. of other classes of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of share option schemeincluding EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable
1. N/A
(
/
/
)
shares
(Note 1)
2. N/A
(
/
/
)
shares
(Note 1)
3. N/A
(
/
/
)
shares
(Note 1)
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
Granted
Movement during the month
|
No. of new shares of
|
No. of new shares of
|
issuer issued during
|
issuer which may be
|
the month pursuant
|
issued pursuant
|
thereto
|
thereto as at close of
|
the month
|
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
|
Nil
|
(Preference shares)
|
Nil
|
(Other class)
|
N/A
ExercisedCancelledLapsedN/A
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A
Nominal valueCurrency of nominal valueat close of preceding month
Exercised Nominal value during the at close of themonthmonth
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
shares of
|
shares of
|
issuer
|
issuer which
|
issued
|
may be
|
during the
|
issued
|
month
|
pursuant
|
thereto as at
|
close of the
|
month
pursuant thereto
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A
(
/
/
)
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A
(
/
/
)
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A
(
/
/
)
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)Total B.
(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
(Other class)
Nil Nil N/A
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description
1. Offshore Preference
Shares, convertible compulsorily upon occurrence of a trigger event pursuant to the terms and conditions with respect to the Offshore Preference SharesCurrency Amount at close Converted Amount atof amount outstandingof preceding monthUSD 4611
1,203,000,000
during the month
Nil
1,203,000,000
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
shares of
|
shares of issuer
|
issuer issued
|
which may be
|
during the
|
issued pursuant
|
month
|
thereto as at
|
pursuant
|
close of the
|
thereto
|
month
|
1,960,536,176
|
H Shares
|
(See Remark 4)
close of the monthNil
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
H SharesSubscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)) 2. N/A
The initial conversion price is HK$4.76 per H Share, subject to adjustment
(15/03/2017)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A
(
/
/
)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A
(
/
/
)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
|
Total C. (Ordinary shares)
|
Nil
|
(Preference shares)
|
Nil
|
(Other class)
|
N/A