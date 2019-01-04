Bank of Qingdao : Monthly Returns-Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities f...

Log in
01/04/2019 | 01:54pm EST

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/12/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedBank of Qingdao Co., Ltd. (the "Bank") 4/1/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 3866

Description :H SharesNo. of ordinary sharesPar value (RMB)

Authorised share capital (RMB)Balance at close of preceding month

1,763,034,980

1.00

1,763,034,980

Increase/(decrease)

Nil

Nil

Balance at close of the month

1,763,034,980

1.00

1,763,034,980

(2) Stock code : N/A

Description :Domestic SharesNo. of ordinary sharesPar value (RMB)

Authorised share capital (RMB)Balance at close of preceding month

2,295,677,769

1.00

2,295,677,769

Increase/(decrease)

Nil

Nil

Balance at close of the month

2,295,677,769

1.00

2,295,677,769

2. Preference SharesStock code :

No. of

preference

shares

Balance at close of preceding month

60,150,000

Increase/(decrease)

Nil

Balance at close of the month

60,150,000

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

4611

N/ADescription :U.S.$1,203,000,000 5.50% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Offshore Preference Shares

Description :

capital

Par value

(USD)

(RMB)

(See Remark 2)

100

1,203,000,000

Nil

100

1,203,000,000

No. of other

Par value

Authorised share

classes of

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

N/A

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (RMB) :

Authorised share

11,941,971,749 (See Remark 3)

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

(1) (2)No of preference shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

1,763,034,980

2,295,677,769

60,150,000

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

Nil

Nil

Nil

N/A

Balance at close of

the month

1,763,034,980

2,295,677,769

60,150,000

N/A

No. of other classes of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share option schemeincluding EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1. N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

2. N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

3. N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Granted

Movement during the month

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

thereto

thereto as at close of

the month

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

Nil

(Preference shares)

Nil

(Other class)

N/A

ExercisedCancelledLapsedN/A

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A

Nominal valueCurrency of nominal valueat close of preceding month

Exercised Nominal value during the at close of themonthmonth

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

thereto as at

close of the

month

pursuant thereto

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A

(

/

/

)

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

(

/

/

)

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

(

/

/

)

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

Nil Nil N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description

1. Offshore Preference

Shares, convertible compulsorily upon occurrence of a trigger event pursuant to the terms and conditions with respect to the Offshore Preference SharesCurrency Amount at close Converted Amount atof amount outstandingof preceding monthUSD 4611

1,203,000,000

during the month

Nil

1,203,000,000

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of issuer

issuer issued

which may be

during the

issued pursuant

month

thereto as at

pursuant

close of the

thereto

month

1,960,536,176

H Shares

(See Remark 4)

close of the monthNil

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

H SharesSubscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)) 2. N/A

The initial conversion price is HK$4.76 per H Share, subject to adjustment

(15/03/2017)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

(

/

/

)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

(

/

/

)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

Nil

(Preference shares)

Nil

(Other class)

N/A

Disclaimer

Bank of Qingdao Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2019 18:53:01 UTC
