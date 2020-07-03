Log in
Bank of Russia Bulletin released

07/03/2020 | 07:20am EDT

Bank of Russia Bulletin No. 51 (2187) of 2 July 2020 has been released.

The issue announces the extension by the Bank of Russia of several measures introduced due to the coronavirus spread.

The Credit Institutions section publishes notices on striking CB NAFTABANK LLC and JSCB EXPRESS-VOLGA JSC off the register of banks participating in the compulsory deposit insurance system.

The issue presents consolidated data on financial market sectors and information notices by the Bank of Russia.

The Official Documents section publishes the following materials:

Bank of Russia Regulation No. 716-P, dated 8 April 2020, 'On the Requirements for the Operational Risk Management System of a Credit Institution or a Banking Group' (becomes effective from 1 October 2020; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 19.06.2020);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5431-U, dated 8 April 2020, 'On Amending Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 3624-U, Dated 15 April 2015, 'On the Requirements for the Risk and Capital Management System of a Credit Institution or a Banking Group' (becomes effective from 1 October 2020; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 19.06.2020);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5457-U, dated 13 May 2020, 'On Amending Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 3322-U, Dated 14 July 2014, 'On the Procedure for Consumer Credit Cooperatives to Make Loan Loss Provisions' (becomes effective on the day of its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 29.06.2020);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5461-U, dated 19 May 2020, 'On Amending Appendix 1 to Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 2346-У, Dated 25 November 2009, 'On Keeping Certain Electronic Documents Related to Accounting, Settlement and Cash Operations when Arranging Accounting in Credit Institutions' (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 25.06.2020);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5472-U, dated 1 June 2020, 'On the Methodology for Measuring Capital of a Microcredit Company and the Form for Calculating Capital of a Microcredit Company' (becomes effective from 1 July 2020; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 29.06.2020).

The reference to the Press Service is mandatory if you intend to use this material.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of the Russian Federation published this content on 02 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2020 11:18:08 UTC
