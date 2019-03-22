Bank of Russia Signals Potential Rate Cut This Year Amid Global Slowdown, Weaker Inflation

By Paul Hannon



The Bank of Russia said it may cut its key interest rate this year, becoming the lastest central bank to change tack in the face of slowing global economic growth and weaker inflation prospects.

Policy makers Friday left their key interest rate at 7.75%, but said they now expect consumer prices to rise less rapidly this year than they did previously.

"If the situation develops in line with the baseline forecast, the Bank of Russia admits the possibility of turning to cutting the key rate in 2019," they said in a statement.

The central bank last raised its key interest rate in December, when it warned further increases might be needed to keep price rises in check. Its change of heart follows similar reassessments by the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank.

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve left its key policy rate in a range between 2.25% and 2.5% and indicated that it is unlikely to raise rates this year. In late 2018, officials signaled they expected between one and three increases this year.

Two weeks ago, the ECB went further, saying it would launch new stimulus to support the eurozone economy via cheap loans for banks. It also said it expected to keep its key interest rate at minus 0.4% at least through 2019, a longer horizon than before.

Those shifts by the world's most powerful central banks have set off a domino effect, with policy makers in a number of developing countries now considering rate cuts, having pushed borrowing costs higher last year.

Central banks in a number of emerging markets followed the Fed in tightening their monetary policy last year, hoping to avoid an outflow of capital to the U.S. that would see their currencies weaken and inflation accelerate as prices of imported goods rose.

"The revision of interest rates path by the Fed and other central banks in advanced economies reduces the risks of persistent capital outflows from emerging markets," the Bank of Russia said.

Write to Paul Hannon at paul.hannon@wsj.com