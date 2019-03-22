Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Bank of Russia Signals Potential Rate Cut This Year Amid Global Slowdown, Weaker Inflation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/22/2019 | 07:08am EDT

By Paul Hannon

The Bank of Russia said it may cut its key interest rate this year, becoming the lastest central bank to change tack in the face of slowing global economic growth and weaker inflation prospects.

Policy makers Friday left their key interest rate at 7.75%, but said they now expect consumer prices to rise less rapidly this year than they did previously.

"If the situation develops in line with the baseline forecast, the Bank of Russia admits the possibility of turning to cutting the key rate in 2019," they said in a statement.

The central bank last raised its key interest rate in December, when it warned further increases might be needed to keep price rises in check. Its change of heart follows similar reassessments by the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank.

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve left its key policy rate in a range between 2.25% and 2.5% and indicated that it is unlikely to raise rates this year. In late 2018, officials signaled they expected between one and three increases this year.

Two weeks ago, the ECB went further, saying it would launch new stimulus to support the eurozone economy via cheap loans for banks. It also said it expected to keep its key interest rate at minus 0.4% at least through 2019, a longer horizon than before.

Those shifts by the world's most powerful central banks have set off a domino effect, with policy makers in a number of developing countries now considering rate cuts, having pushed borrowing costs higher last year.

Central banks in a number of emerging markets followed the Fed in tightening their monetary policy last year, hoping to avoid an outflow of capital to the U.S. that would see their currencies weaken and inflation accelerate as prices of imported goods rose.

"The revision of interest rates path by the Fed and other central banks in advanced economies reduces the risks of persistent capital outflows from emerging markets," the Bank of Russia said.

Write to Paul Hannon at paul.hannon@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:25aBOEING TO MANDATE SAFETY FEATURE IN MAX SOFTWARE UPGRADE : sources
RE
07:25aUNODC UNITED NATIONS OFFICE ON DRUGS AND CRIME : supported Alternative Development Coffee from Myanmar launched in French Parliament
PU
07:20aTrump says China trade deal 'will probably happen'
RE
07:20aDIRECTORATE GENERAL STATISTICS AND ECONOMIC INFORM : 27,476,385 animals slaughtered in January
PU
07:20aTrump says China trade deal 'will probably happen'
RE
07:17aChina, Italy looking to strengthen trade, infrastructure ties - Xi
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:08aBank of Russia Signals Potential Rate Cut This Year Amid Global Slowdown, Weaker Inflation
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1EISAI CO., LTD : EISAI : starts phase 3 trials for second Alzheimer's drug after first's failure
2DEBENHAMS PLC : DEBENHAMS : near £200m lifeline as Ashley circles
3BARCLAYS : Deutsche Bank CEO paid $8 million, top managers get first bonuses in four years
4DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : Sees Higher Revenue in 2019
5CREDIT SUISSE GROUP : CREDIT SUISSE : CEO's Total Pay Rose to Nearly $13 Million in 2018

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.